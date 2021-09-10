Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth to Baby Boy

WENN Celebrity

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' actress says it's her 'greatest honor to go and collect' baby Aidan James as she announces the arrival of her third child.

Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Love Hewitt is a mum again - the actress and her husband Brian Hallisay have welcomed their third child.

The actress revealed the news via Instagram on Thursday (09Sep21), posting a black-and-white photo of stickers on her stomach, which read, "It's A Boy," "Almost Cooked," and "9 Months."

She added the caption, "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit."

She added, "It is said that women leave their bodies in labor... they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.' It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting."

Jennifer shared her pregnancy news on Instagram in May (21), writing, "Oh, baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you."

Hewitt and Hallisay are also parents to daughter Autumn, seven, and five-year-old son Atticus.

When she's pregnant, the actress said her family would be complete when the third child was born. "I'm pretty sure (this will be my last). I don't think I could do another one. I think five is a great number," she explained.

She admitted her latest pregnancy was a little unexpected. She had no idea she was pregnant until she agreed to take a test to appease her son.

"My son out of nowhere was like, 'Hey Mummy, you should order one of those in case there's a baby in your belly,' " she recalled. "I was like, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?' "