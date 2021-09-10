Megan Thee Stallion and BF Pardison Fontaine Rumored to Be Married

Instagram Celebrity

Fans, meanwhile, give mixed reactions to the reports as some of them appear doubtful while others claim that they can see the 'Good News' artist settling down this fast.

Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Have Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine taken their relationship to the next level? If a new report is to be believed, the Hot Girl Summer has tied the knot with her boyfriend after confirming their relationship in February.

According to YouTube channel called CeBe News, the "Good News" artist and her beau "were wed in a small, intimate ceremony in Los Angeles." A so-called source told the account that the couple was "extremely happy," adding that their relationship is "happy and healthy" unlike Megan's previous relationships.

As for the receipts, the account noted that Megan and Pardi appeared to sport matching wedding rings when they attended Jay-Z's 40/40 club anniversary party last month. In a picture from the bash that Pardi posted on his Instagram account, the couple did wear similar bedazzled rings on their finger.

Some fans, however, doubted the reports. "That story just took off because they were at some event a couple weeks ago and they were both wearing rings. I doubt it though," one of them opined. Another fan appeared to be against the idea, writing, "STOP. I HOPE NOT. Meg don't do it! I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU MEG! We were all rooting for you! Me and all the hot girls!"

Meanwhile, some others seemed to think that it's definitely possible for the Houston femcee to settle down this quick. "I'd believe it. They're both wearing rings right? Could be for play, but she's a relationship girl so I can see her settling down fast," one said.

Echoing the sentiment, someone else added, "I could see it. Her mother died leaving her with no support system and she has clearly been using alcohol to cope. I can see a man showing enough attention easily sweeping her off her feet and playing on her vulnerability for a family unit. I can definitely see it."

Neither Megan nor Pardi has commented on the reports.