Lauren Scruggs Pregnant With First Child After IVF Treatment

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Family's Journey of Hope' author is expecting her first child with husband Jason Kennedy after undergoing in-vitro fertilization due to infertility issues.

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model Lauren Scruggs is expecting her first child with husband Jason Kennedy.

The couple posted a positive pregnancy test video on Instagram and revealed the baby is due in the spring (22), following a difficult In vitro fertilisation battle.

"PREGNANT! It's happening and this is how I found out," TV personality Kennedy wrote. "So many of you have prayed for us and wished us well on this 4 1/2 year journey. Our hope is that this news encourages anyone going thru IVF or any fertility struggle."

"Thanks for caring and always asking for updates, it feels nice to be loved and we love you back."

Before the pregnancy announcement, Lauren Scruggs discussed her IVF process, insisting there was "no shame" in undergoing the treatment. "I'm committed to this journey, and it's a blessing, no matter what, because this could result in something so incredible," she told PEOPLE.

"It's such an amazing method of enhancing your fertility and having a sweet baby come into the world ... [I'm] really just trying to make the best of it by being grateful and flipping the script and just embracing it fully."

She opened up that she's the result of an IVF herself. Calling it a "cool full-circle moment," she revealed, "My parents did it years ago. [They've] always been super open about it, so I feel like they've taught me with that as well."