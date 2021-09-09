 
 

'Riverdale' Cast Rallying Around Creator as Father Is Jailed on 'Completely Bogus Charges'

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and their castmates call on the release of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's father after the patriarch landed in jail on treason and conspiracy allegations.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - KJ Apa and his "Riverdale" castmates are rallying around series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa after his father was sentenced to an "indefinite" jail term in Nicaragua.

Aguirre-Sacasa's dad Francisco Aguirre-Sacasa, who was an ambassador to the U.S. for the Central American country from 1997-2000, has reportedly been thrown behind bars for treason and conspiracy.

A vocal critic of current Nicaraguan President, Daniel Ortega, Francisco was arrested at the border between Nicaragua and Costa Rica and his passport was seized in August (21).

Roberto updated Deadline on Wednesday (08Sep21), with the news his political prisoner father has been convicted by authorities on the "completely bogus charges."

"My dad's no longer 'under investigation for 90 days,' as he had been, and can now be imprisoned indefinitely," the comic book writer told the outlet.

Now "Riverdale" castmembers, including Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Madeleine Petsch, have recorded a video message asking fans to rally for Francisco's release.

In the clip, Apa, who portrays main character Archie Andrews on the series, says, "My name is K.J. Apa and we're on the set of Riverdale. Over the years, all of us who have been part of making this show has become a family."

Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller, adds, "And right now, someone from our family needs your help."

The actors have asked fans to use the hashtag #FreeFrancisco on social media to show their support.

Roberto took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank the actors for their support.

"I am blown away by the love and support from my RIVERDALE family, the best cast and crew on the planet. This means everything to my entire family. Getting the word out about what's been happening in Nicaragua to my dad and so many others fighting for freedom! #FreeFrancisco."

Nicaraguan government officials have allowed Roberto's mother Maria to visit her husband at the infamous El Chipote prison for 10 minutes after turning her away on several previous occasions.

"My mother was very shaken after their meeting. He'd lost weight and seemed somber and confused," the TV boss revealed. "He's very isolated and has no idea what's happening in the outside world or with his case. No one's telling him anything. He told her to stop trying to send him food, water, and medicine because things aren't getting to him."

