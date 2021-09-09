Britney's Lawyer to Continue Investigation Into Alleged Abuse After Jamie Asks to End Conservatoship

Instagram Celebrity

Britney Spears' lawyer vows to continue investigation into Jamie Spears' conduct during conservatorship as he calls petition to terminate conservatorship altogether.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' lawyer has called her father's request to terminate his conservatorship a "massive legal victory," but has vowed to continue investigations into Jamie's "financial mismanagement and other issues."

Jamie Spears revealed he would be stepping down as his daughter's longtime conservator last month (Aug21), and now he thinks she should go it alone, without a court-ordered guardian managing her affairs.

He filed documents on Tuesday (07Sep21), insisting that now a judge has allowed Britney to hire her own legal representative, there's no longer a need for him or anyone to serve as her conservator.

Responding to his petition, Britney's lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, insisted he wouldn't stop looking into Jamie's conduct during the conservatorship, amid accusations that he tried to extort $2 million (£1.4 million) from his daughter, but also admitted the move is what the "Toxic" star wanted.

"This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication," Rosengart said in a statement. "Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement."

"To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue."

A hearing, during which Jamie was planning to step down as conservator, had already been scheduled for 29 September (21), and now it looks like that court appointment will determine whether or not the conservatorship will be dropped altogether.

Back in June, Britney testified in court and told lawmakers she thought her father and members of her family should be jailed for the abuse she has suffered under the conservatorship, claiming her handlers made her work when she didn't want to and refused to let her remove a contraceptive device when she wanted to have a third child.