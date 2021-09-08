Selena Gomez Credits Workout for Keeping Her in Good Head Space

Instagram Celebrity

When sharing her beauty secrets in a video for Vogue, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress also explains how her beauty regime has evolved over the years.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has found the key to good mental health in the gym. The singer and actress admits she's often miserable when she's in the middle of a sweaty routine, but she is beginning to notice the benefits of a good workout.

Speaking in a video about her beauty secrets, the "Only Murders in the Building" star told Vogue magazine, "I think the most important part of my beauty and my routine is working out... As miserable as it can be for me, I think it helps me mentally, it helps me physically, but, it just keeps me in a good head space."

Selena also explained how her beauty regime has evolved over the years, revealing she feels sexier when she's wearing less make-up. "When I was younger, I loved playing with make-up, like intense colors and even my foundation," the "Come & Get It" singer said.

"I used to put on a lot and it would be fun. At first, it was just what I was into. But the older I've gotten, I've realized that less is more, and that it makes me feel sexier when I don't have as much make-up on. You don't need it to look beautiful; you already are beautiful."

Selena has been open about her struggle with mental health. In a March 2018 cover story for Harper's Bazaar, she shared, "Anyone who knows me knows I will always start with my health and my well-being. I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome."

"There won't be a day when I'm like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress - I won!' I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else," the former star of "Wizards of Waverly Place" further elaborated.