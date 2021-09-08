 
 

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'
Marvel Studios
Movie

The actor who plays Ikaris in the upcoming superhero movie opens up that he's physically drained by the end of the comic book movie filming and explains why.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Richard Madden has admitted it was "physically draining" shooting superhero movie "Eternals".

The 35-year-old actor plays the role of Ikaris, who can fly and project cosmic energy beams from his eyes, in the hotly-anticipated Marvel movie, and he spent a lot of time on wires to perform the flying scenes, which took its toll.

In a new interview with Wonderland Magazine, Richard spilled, "There was a lot of time on wires because my character flies, which was just physically f**king draining."

  See also...

On the "lightness" the complex characters bring to the film's "heavy" end-of-the-world subject matter, he teased, "They're all very complicated people in Eternals, but hopefully that can also help us bring a lightness to some heavy subject matter in terms of the story because I think when you live that long you've got to have a bit of a smile to yourself. You've got to laugh at life."

The "Rocketman" actor added how "humanising" the Eternals are.

"Yeah, that's the whole thing," he explained. "That's what we want. In this, you get to see me in these huge costumes and in this kind of mad, superhero detached way."

"Then we get to play with the element of just being people who have known each other for a long time, who, when you've experienced everything in the world, what is it they can learn? That's what we found interesting and humanising. Then we got dress up in there, the fun, which is real life isn't it?"

You can share this post!

Jesy Nelson Rumored to Rekindle Romance With Ex-Boyfriend Harry James

Lily Collins Looks Radiant in First Wedding Pictures With Husband Charlie McDowell
Related Posts
Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

First Marvel's 'Eternals' Teaser Trailer Addresses Avengers' Leadership Issue

First Marvel's 'Eternals' Teaser Trailer Addresses Avengers' Leadership Issue

Marvel Unveils 'Eternals' First Footage, 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Titles

Marvel Unveils 'Eternals' First Footage, 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Titles

Salma Hayek: 'The Eternals' Has 'Completely Different DNA' From Other Marvel Movies

Salma Hayek: 'The Eternals' Has 'Completely Different DNA' From Other Marvel Movies

Most Read
Jake Bugg Calls Working on Ronaldinho Documentary Soundtrack 'Brilliant Experience'
Movie

Jake Bugg Calls Working on Ronaldinho Documentary Soundtrack 'Brilliant Experience'

Optimus Prime Looks Sleek in First Look From 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Optimus Prime Looks Sleek in First Look From 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Get First Look at Jason Momoa's New Costume in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Get First Look at Jason Momoa's New Costume in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

'Last Night in Soho' Director Asks Fans Not to Share Spoilers After Venice Film Festival Premiere

'Last Night in Soho' Director Asks Fans Not to Share Spoilers After Venice Film Festival Premiere

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Shatters All-Time Labor Day Record

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Shatters All-Time Labor Day Record

Leslie Odom Jr. Likens 'Many Saints of Newark' Secretive Audition to MCU's

Leslie Odom Jr. Likens 'Many Saints of Newark' Secretive Audition to MCU's

Jane Birkin Calls Off American Film Festival Appearance Following Minor Stroke

Jane Birkin Calls Off American Film Festival Appearance Following Minor Stroke

Benedict Cumberbatch Believes Actors' Sexuality Should Not Affect Their Roles

Benedict Cumberbatch Believes Actors' Sexuality Should Not Affect Their Roles

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'