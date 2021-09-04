Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

Music

NBA star Kawhi Leonard also makes a surprise appearance in the visuals as he channels boy bands Backstreet Boys and Boyz II Men along with the three rappers.

AceShowbiz - Drake knows how to steal attention with his music. Just hours after releasing his long-awaited album "Certified Lover Boy," the Canadian native dropped a hilarious "Way 2 Sexy" music video featuring Future and Young Thug that shows him flaunting his dad bod.

The Dave Meyers-directed visuals opens with Drake lifting dumbbells in a '80s-style outfit. The 34-year-old hip-hop star then transforms into an older character who's seen strolling on the beach with his bump on display.

What is most surprising in the clip is Kawhi Leonard's cameo. The NBA star joins Drizzy, Future and Thug recreating Backstreet Boys' look and dance moves from their hit "I Want It That Way" in all-white ensembles. The setting, meanwhile, looks similar to the set from Boyz II Men's "Water Runs Dry" music video.

Fans on Twitter have since reacted to the clip. "Drake is hilarious for putting kawhi in that video dog," one person said, with another joking, "Tryna figure out if Kawhi was doing this naturally or on purpose bc come onnn." A third tweeted, "Idk why everything that Kawhi does that isn't basketball related is so f**king funny."

Drake released "Certified Lover Boy" on Friday, September 3 after several delays and setbacks. With the album, he broke the Apple Music record for the most-streamed artist within a 24-hour period. The album itself became the most-streamed album in a day this year in less than 12 hours. He also broke a record on Spotify with "CLB" since it became the platform's most-streamed album in a single day, beating his 2018 album, "Scorpion".

Aside from "Way 2 Sexy", Drake's latest record includes other 20 tracks that feature collaborations with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Giveon, Jay-Z, Travis Scott (II), 21 Savage, Tems, Project Pat, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Kid Cudi. Nicki Minaj's background vocals are also featured on the album's "Papi's Home".