 
 

Keith Urban Won't Judge Others' Drinking Habits Despite His Sobriety Battle

Keith Urban Won't Judge Others' Drinking Habits Despite His Sobriety Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Long Hot Summer' summer, who will mark 15 years of sobriety in October, says he doesn't have a 'negative opinion' about drugs and alcohol, and won't stop his fans from enjoying them at his gigs.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keith Urban is hoping his sobriety battle won't stop fans from drinking at his gigs.

The country singer will mark 15 years of sobriety next month (October 2021), but insists his addiction struggles don't mean he has a "negative opinion" about drugs and alcohol, and he would hate to think his audiences don't feel they can party at his shows.

"I don't want people at my concert looking at the stage and thinking about sobriety. That would be the death of a gig for me...," he told Australia's Rolling Stone magazine.

"The reason I don't really talk much about sobriety is it's a very personal thing and I don't want anyone thinking that I have a negative opinion of drugs or alcohol. I don't have any at all, none. I want people to come to my concert and do whatever the hell they want to do."

  See also...

Keith admitted it took him a long time to realise he had a problem with alcohol because he didn't feel his dependency on booze was the same as his late father Robert's addiction.

"It took me a long time to get sober. Took me a long time to recognise my alcoholism. A long time because I didn't drink like my dad, so I compared everything to him. But I was able to finally make the right choice in my life, that I wish my dad would have made."

The "Long Hot Summer" hitmaker previously admitted he will always be grateful to his wife, Nicole Kidman, because the actress forced him to confront his addiction issues and enter rehab for the third time shortly after they married in 2006.

"My wife put an intervention together - it was love in action," Urban has previously said.

You can share this post!

Zendaya Refuses to Give Her First Kiss to a 'Shake It Up' Co-Star

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Cozy Up to Respective Partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty on Double Date
Related Posts
Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Keith Urban on Collaborations With Taylor Swift for New 'Fearless' Album: That's Magic

Keith Urban on Collaborations With Taylor Swift for New 'Fearless' Album: That's Magic

Keith Urban Nearly Hit the Man Who 'Whacked' Nicole Kidman at Sydney Opera House

Keith Urban Nearly Hit the Man Who 'Whacked' Nicole Kidman at Sydney Opera House

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Most Read
Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose
Celebrity

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year