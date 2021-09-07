 
 

ABBA Breaks Pre-Order Album Sales Record With 'Voyage'

ABBA Breaks Pre-Order Album Sales Record With 'Voyage'
Instagram
Music

Their newest album, which will be released on November 5, has become Universal Music U.K.'s biggest album pre-order ever after being sold more than 80,000 copies in just three days.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - ABBA mania is sweeping through Britain again as fans rush to pre-order copies of the pop supergroup's first new album in 40 years.

Over 80,000 Brits have snapped up pre-order offers in just three days, after ABBA announced their new album, "Voyage", will be released on 5 November.

It has become Universal Music UK's biggest album pre-order ever.

The new album will be the follow-up to "The Visitors", which hit the top of the charts in 1981.

Meanwhile, tickets for the band's hologram comeback concerts in London go on sale on Tuesday, September 7 and are expected to sell out in minutes.

  See also...

The quartet will perform digitally with a live 10-piece band at a purpose-built ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next May (2022).

Meanwhile, lifelong ABBA fan Little Boots has revealed she will be performing with the digital group at the Voyage concerts.

"I am beyond excited for the journey to continue and to have the privilege of performing these songs with a group of the most incredible musicians I have ever played with," she writes in a statement. "It has already been a dream to spend time in the studio with my musical heroes... The sound of this band will give you goosebumps!⁠⁠"

The singer/songwriter also shared two images of herself and ABBA's Benny Andersson in the studio.

ABBA's greatest hits collection "Gold" is the second best-selling album of all time in the UK, having spent more than 1,000 weeks in the charts, with 5.61 million copies sold as of August 2021.

You can share this post!

Keith Urban Won't Judge Others' Drinking Habits Despite His Sobriety Battle

Camila Cabello Claims COVID Lockdown Allows Her to 'Pause'
Related Posts
ABBA Insist They Never Really Broke Up

ABBA Insist They Never Really Broke Up

ABBA to Release New Music in Nearly Four Decades

ABBA to Release New Music in Nearly Four Decades

Bjorn Ulvaeus Spills Behind-the-Scene Preparation for ABBA's Hologram Tour

Bjorn Ulvaeus Spills Behind-the-Scene Preparation for ABBA's Hologram Tour

Bjorn Ulvaeus Promises Autumn Release for ABBA's New Songs

Bjorn Ulvaeus Promises Autumn Release for ABBA's New Songs

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Halsey
Music

Artist of the Week: Halsey

Robert Plant Quits Led Zeppelin Because He Doesn't Want to Look 'Sadly Decrepit'

Robert Plant Quits Led Zeppelin Because He Doesn't Want to Look 'Sadly Decrepit'

Pic of Kim Kardashian Listening to Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Reportedly Fake

Pic of Kim Kardashian Listening to Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Reportedly Fake

Josh Turner Plans 2021 Holiday Tour in Support of His First Christmas Album

Josh Turner Plans 2021 Holiday Tour in Support of His First Christmas Album

Yola Scraps Upcoming Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Yola Scraps Upcoming Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Rock Legend UFO to Bid Farewell With a Series of Exclusive 2022 Concerts

Rock Legend UFO to Bid Farewell With a Series of Exclusive 2022 Concerts

JLS Star Recalls Having 'Goosebumps' When Recording Ed Sheeran-Written Song

JLS Star Recalls Having 'Goosebumps' When Recording Ed Sheeran-Written Song

Guns N' Roses Showing Up Late Only Made Their Concerts So Explosive, Matt Sorum Says

Guns N' Roses Showing Up Late Only Made Their Concerts So Explosive, Matt Sorum Says

Mana Announced as Special Honoree for 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Mana Announced as Special Honoree for 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Biffy Clyro Embrace 'Vulnerabilities' on New Album

Biffy Clyro Embrace 'Vulnerabilities' on New Album

Meek Mill Delights Made in America Audience With Surprise Set

Meek Mill Delights Made in America Audience With Surprise Set

Andre 3000 Says It's 'Unfortunate' After Drake Leaked His Unreleased Collab With Kanye West

Andre 3000 Says It's 'Unfortunate' After Drake Leaked His Unreleased Collab With Kanye West

Taylor Swift Congratulates Anita Baker on Reclaiming Her Masters as Pop Star Failed to Do So

Taylor Swift Congratulates Anita Baker on Reclaiming Her Masters as Pop Star Failed to Do So