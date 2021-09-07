ABBA Breaks Pre-Order Album Sales Record With 'Voyage'

Instagram Music

Their newest album, which will be released on November 5, has become Universal Music U.K.'s biggest album pre-order ever after being sold more than 80,000 copies in just three days.

AceShowbiz - ABBA mania is sweeping through Britain again as fans rush to pre-order copies of the pop supergroup's first new album in 40 years.

Over 80,000 Brits have snapped up pre-order offers in just three days, after ABBA announced their new album, "Voyage", will be released on 5 November.

It has become Universal Music UK's biggest album pre-order ever.

The new album will be the follow-up to "The Visitors", which hit the top of the charts in 1981.

Meanwhile, tickets for the band's hologram comeback concerts in London go on sale on Tuesday, September 7 and are expected to sell out in minutes.

The quartet will perform digitally with a live 10-piece band at a purpose-built ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next May (2022).

Meanwhile, lifelong ABBA fan Little Boots has revealed she will be performing with the digital group at the Voyage concerts.

"I am beyond excited for the journey to continue and to have the privilege of performing these songs with a group of the most incredible musicians I have ever played with," she writes in a statement. "It has already been a dream to spend time in the studio with my musical heroes... The sound of this band will give you goosebumps!⁠⁠"

The singer/songwriter also shared two images of herself and ABBA's Benny Andersson in the studio.

ABBA's greatest hits collection "Gold" is the second best-selling album of all time in the UK, having spent more than 1,000 weeks in the charts, with 5.61 million copies sold as of August 2021.