Zendaya Refuses to Give Her First Kiss to a 'Shake It Up' Co-Star

In a new interview, the 25-year-old 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star talks about how she manages her mental health as she admits, 'Of course I go to therapy.'

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman is someone who thinks that people should treasure their first kiss. In a new interview, the "Euphoria" star revealed that she refused to have her very first kiss while filming the Disney Channel show "Shake It Up".

"I remember being on 'Shake It Up' and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this. I'm going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven't been kissed yet so I don't want the kiss to be on camera,' " the 25-year-old actress, who played Rocky Bluee on the show, told British Vogue for its October 2021 cover issue. Zendaya, however, didn't reveal who she was supposed to kiss on the lips.

Throughout the show, Rocky kissed a handful of characters on their cheek. She first kissed Deuce Martinez, played by Adam Irigoyen, on the cheek in the season 2 episode "Surprise It Up". She and her eventual love interest Logan Hunter, played by Leo Howard, also accidentally kissed each other on the cheek while dancing together in the next season.

During the interview, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star talked about how she manages her mental health. "Of course I go to therapy," she admitted. "I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it's a beautiful thing."

The "Dune" actress assured people that "there's nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who's not your mom or whatever, who has no bias."

She also reflected on how she dealt with the emotionally draining COVID-19 lockdown. "[It was the] first kind of taste of sadness where you wake up and you just feel bad all day, like what the f**k is going on?" she divulged. "What is this dark cloud that's hovering over me and I don't know how to get rid of it, you know?"

Zendaya also revealed that she couldn't really decide what to do with the money she's earned over her decade-long career. "My mother's a saver, and so I try to keep that in mind. Then my dad's like, 'You know, you can't spend it when you're dead,' kind of thing," said the star. "I'm somewhere in-between."

"The hope is to have a career where you can be in a position, financially, to just do things you want to do because you enjoy the work and not have to worry about the other things," she continued. "But I'm always like, 'I will always need to work.' Because if I don't work then everything can be gone tomorrow."