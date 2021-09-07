Nick Cannon's GF Abby De La Rosa Had Miscarriage Before Falling Pregnant With Twins

Instagram Celebrity

According to Abby De La Rosa, her pregnancy was totally planned as she and beau Nick Cannon were determined to have kids following a heartbreaking miscarriage.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon and model girlfriend Abby De La Rosa were determined to have a baby after experiencing the loss of an unplanned pregnancy.

The couple was hoping for just one tot to help ease its sadness but got two - welcoming twin sons Zion and Zillion into the world in June (21). And Abby has confirmed this pregnancy was totally planned.

"First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby. Little did we know we would end up having twins," she told fans during a Q&A session on Instagram live over the weekend (03-05Sep21).

"Let me just add that this planning wasn't like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, 'You gotta be pregnant by this date.' It had already been a thought and it happened."

"It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow."

The DJ would like to have more children, but she's grateful for the two she already has and will accept whatever comes to pass.

"Of course, I want more kids. If God permits. And if God doesn't permit, it's alright. I got two-for-one, it was a beautiful journey, a wild journey."

Abby explained she and the "Gigolo" singer "crossed paths numerous times throughout the years" before they "officially connected" in 2019.

And the twins weren't "The Masked Singer" presenter's only kids born this year (21) - model Alyssa Scott reportedly gave birth to Cannon's son Zen in July (21), while he's also dad to Golden, four, and seven-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

He also shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and recently insisted none of his children was an accident.

"I'm having these kids on purpose. I don't have no accident! Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant," he said.