 
 

Nick Cannon's GF Abby De La Rosa Had Miscarriage Before Falling Pregnant With Twins

Nick Cannon's GF Abby De La Rosa Had Miscarriage Before Falling Pregnant With Twins
Instagram
Celebrity

According to Abby De La Rosa, her pregnancy was totally planned as she and beau Nick Cannon were determined to have kids following a heartbreaking miscarriage.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon and model girlfriend Abby De La Rosa were determined to have a baby after experiencing the loss of an unplanned pregnancy.

The couple was hoping for just one tot to help ease its sadness but got two - welcoming twin sons Zion and Zillion into the world in June (21). And Abby has confirmed this pregnancy was totally planned.

"First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby. Little did we know we would end up having twins," she told fans during a Q&A session on Instagram live over the weekend (03-05Sep21).

"Let me just add that this planning wasn't like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, 'You gotta be pregnant by this date.' It had already been a thought and it happened."

"It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow."

  See also...

The DJ would like to have more children, but she's grateful for the two she already has and will accept whatever comes to pass.

"Of course, I want more kids. If God permits. And if God doesn't permit, it's alright. I got two-for-one, it was a beautiful journey, a wild journey."

Abby explained she and the "Gigolo" singer "crossed paths numerous times throughout the years" before they "officially connected" in 2019.

And the twins weren't "The Masked Singer" presenter's only kids born this year (21) - model Alyssa Scott reportedly gave birth to Cannon's son Zen in July (21), while he's also dad to Golden, four, and seven-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

He also shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and recently insisted none of his children was an accident.

"I'm having these kids on purpose. I don't have no accident! Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant," he said.

You can share this post!

'Only Fools and Horses' Star John Challis Pulls Out of Tour as He's Battling Cancer
Related Posts
Nick Cannon Insists DaBaby Should Be Educated Instead of Canceled for His Homophobic Rant

Nick Cannon Insists DaBaby Should Be Educated Instead of Canceled for His Homophobic Rant

Nick Cannon Suggests 'Verzuz' Battle Between Mariah Carey and R. Kelly

Nick Cannon Suggests 'Verzuz' Battle Between Mariah Carey and R. Kelly

Nick Cannon Gets Defensive About Having Seven Children With Four Women

Nick Cannon Gets Defensive About Having Seven Children With Four Women

Fans Love Nick Cannon's Hilarious Response to Saweetie's Tease About Her 'Secret'

Fans Love Nick Cannon's Hilarious Response to Saweetie's Tease About Her 'Secret'

Most Read
Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight
Celebrity

Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom