Salma Hayek Mourning the Death of Sister-in-Law

The 'Frida' actress remembers her husband's sister Florence Rogers-Pinault in a touching tribute on Instagram as her sister-in-law passes away at the age of 58

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek is mourning the death of her sister-in-law, Florence Rogers-Pinault.

The "Frida" star penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on Monday (06Sep21) in Spanish, French and English alongside a photo with Florence, the sister of her fashion executive husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, who has reportedly died at the age of 58.

"My friend and my dear sister-in-law, today you are flying into the unknown and I will never be able to embrace you again," Salma wrote to her 18 million followers

"But the sensation of your kindness, your strength, your zest for life, as well as the eternal light of the stars shining in your eyes and most of all the resonance of your laughter will live on in my heart forever."

The sad news came just a few days after the actress celebrated her 55th birthday. "Happy 55th birthday to me," she captioned a picture of herself in a bathing suit, "Looking forward to new adventures #grateful."

The actress previously slammed accusations that she's married to husband Francois-Henri Pinault, a CEO of luxury good company Kering and president of holding company Groupe Artemis, because of his money.

"He's made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way," she said. "And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, b***.' Think what you want. Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don't even get offended. I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever.' "