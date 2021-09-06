 
 

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Celebrity

When revealing her model ambitions in a new interview, the 'Fancy' hitmaker reveals she has 'so many embarrassing pictures' of herself doing editorial makeup look.

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea dreamed of being a model during her childhood.

The 31-year-old star shot to fame as a rapper - but admits that modelling was her original ambition in life. Iggy - who was born and raised in Australia, before moving to the U.S. to follow her dreams - told Billboard, "I have so many embarrassing pictures of myself in make-up that I've done that I thought was really editorial."

"In the early 2000s, I was obsessed with reality model competitions. I would watch all those shows and had a fantasy that I would send my pictures into a modelling agency and they would say, 'You're going to be the next top model!'"

"Of course, I'm only 11 or 12 years old and I would do my make-up in ways I thought was really high fashion and print them out and send them in to modelling agency, which is now traumatising thinking of some intern opening an envelope with all these pictures of an 11-year-old thinking she's a model."

Iggy - who recently launched her own make-up brand - recalled feeling "offended" that she was overlooked by the modelling agencies.

"I was very offended that I never got a call," the "Fancy" star laughed.

Of Iggy's makeup line "Totally Plastic", collaborating with BH Cosmetics, CEO of the brand Yannis Rodocanachi said in a press statement, "We have always viewed Iggy Azalea as an influential icon across the fashion and beauty spaces."

"We are huge fans of her trendsetting looks on the red carpet, music videos and across all of her creative frontiers. Iggy was involved in all areas of this exciting collaboration, and is in every bit and piece of this collection," Yannis added. "We are so humbled to be the first brand to collaborate with her on a beauty line and are eager to launch this amazing collection full of unique formulations and throwback-inspired designs, all while celebrating Iggy and her influential style."

