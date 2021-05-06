Danielle Fishel Announces Pregnancy on 40th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Boy Meets World' actress celebrates her 40th birthday by debuting her baby bump as she is expecting her second child with husband Jensen Karp.

May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Danielle Fishel celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday (05May21) by going public with her second pregnancy.

The former "Boy Meets World" star, who is already mum to 22-month-old son Adler, shared the happy news on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of the mother-to-be cradling her baby bump, she wrote, "F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life."

"I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time."

"I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2," she continued.

"My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might (sic)."

Fishel, who wed husband Jensen Karp in 2018, will be hoping the birth of her second child will go more smoothly after Adler arrived a month early, and then had to spend three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit due to a build up of fluid in his lungs, a condition known as chylothorax.