 
 

Elle King Feels 'So Blessed' With First Child's Arrival

Elle King Feels 'So Blessed' With First Child's Arrival
After her father Rob Schneider teased that he has a new grandson in a since-deleted post, the 'I Told You I Was Mean' songstress confirms her baby's arrival on her social media platform.

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elle King has finally confirmed that she welcomed her first child with her fiance Dan Tooker. While announcing the exciting news, the "Baby Outlaw" hitmaker admitted to feeling "so blessed" with her new bundle of joy's arrival.

On Sunday, September 5, Elle took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her and Dan holding their newborn son. Along with the picture, the first-time mama wrote in the caption, "Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker."

Offering more details of her baby boy's birth, Elle added, "On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside." She continued to express how she felt after giving birth, "We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!"

Elle's post has since been flooded with congratulatory messages from her famous pals. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress Rumer Willis wrote, "Congratulations my beautiful friend!!!! I can't wait to meet you lucky [love]," while stand-up comic Jo Koy added, "Yesssss! Congratulations Elle!"

"Dog Eat Dog" actress Chelcie Lynn also commented, "I'm so happy for you guys!!!!!!! and he's got the most perfect name. Congratulations mom and dad!" In the meantime, "Trainwreck" actress Amy Schumer left triple face with tears of joy emojis.

Prior to her baby's arrival announcement, her father and actor Rob Schneider revealed that Elle just gave birth to her first child on September 1. "THE WORLD JUST GOT 8.1 POUNDS BETTER!! CONGRATULATIONS ELLE AND DAN!!" the 57-year-old comedian shared on his Instagram page.

At the time, Rob also hinted that Elle welcomed a baby boy as he added an image of a blue stroller. "The Hot Chick" actor expressed his excitement as saying, "LOVE, GRANDPA ROBBIE." Shortly after he made his post, he deleted it as Elle herself hasn't confirmed the birth.

Elle first made public that she was expecting a baby in March. The 32-year-old singer/songwriter, who once suffered two miscarriages, took to her Instagram account to share a photo that saw her and her fiance posing while holding an ultrasound image of their unborn baby. "Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human! We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant," she captioned her post.

