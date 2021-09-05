 
 

Guns N' Roses Showing Up Late Only Made Their Concerts So Explosive, Matt Sorum Says

Music

The GNR drummer credits AXL's infamous tardiness which prompted the band to show up late on stage for helping bring their concerts 'to a whole other level.'

  • Sep 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - AXL Rose's infamous tardiness made Guns N' Roses shows great, according to drummer Matt Sorum.

The new dad claims frustrations among fans who had to wait to see the rock act in its 1980s and 1990s heyday melded with those backstage to create an explosive atmosphere at gigs.

"Once we got up there, it was just all-out rock 'n' roll," Sorum, who was part of the band from 1990 to 1997, told Billboard. "We were just throwing down because there was a lot of frustration, anger, anxiety... but it brought the show to a whole other level. The crowd was fired up because they were angry that we were late. But once we got out there, some nights were just absolutely on fire."

"I take great pride in that period in my life. It's just a great gift that I was there at that time with that particular line-up."

Meanwhile, Sorum, who also had stints behind the drumkit for The Cult and supergroup Velvet Revolver, admits he has no regrets about not joining the reunited Guns N' Roses in 2016.

"People will ask me, 'Don't you want to be out on the road with those guys? Why aren't you on the tour?' " the drummer said. "And I'm like, 'Well, something else is in store. I had a baby. I'm doing different projects. I'm doing my own thing.' That's what the universe has intended for me. I've never tried to put a square peg into a round hole."

