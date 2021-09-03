 
 

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger Found Dead After Sharing Tearful and Disturbing Video

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger Found Dead After Sharing Tearful and Disturbing Video
Twitter
Celebrity

The former WCW wrestler has been found dead inside her Georgia home just a day after posting suicidal clip in which she appeared to be issuing her last words while holding a small handgun.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daffney Unger has passed away. The former professional wrestler for WCW was found dead just a day after she posted tearful and disturbing video on her social media platform. She was 46 years old.

Confirming her death was a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office, noting that her body was found inside her home in Georgia early on Thursday, September 2. The spokesperson said an examination has been conducted and that the office cannot release the cause and manner of the star's death at this time.

A day before Daffney's death, she appeared on her Instagram Live in tears while holding what appeared to be a small gun, according to TMZ. "Do you guys not understand that I'm all alone?" she said during the livestream. "Do you not understand that?"

Daffney, who battled brain injuries, could be heard in the footage saying that she didn't want to do anything to hurt her brain as she wanted it to be examined. She stated, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

  See also...

Following her death, her friend and fellow wrestler Lexie Fyfe told the outlet that Daffney, whose real name is Shannon Spruill, had been battling mental health issues in recent weeks. Lexie also mentioned that the authorities were called following Daffney's Instagram Live video. However, the cops had trouble finding her as she had just moved into a different apartment a few days ago.

Mourning her death was WWE star Mick Foley, who had expressed concern on Twitter over her well-being. Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, "I'm so very sorry to learn of Daffney's passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney. If you're hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available. 800-273-8255."

Mick Foley via Twitter

Mick Foley mourned over the tragic death of Daffney Unger.

Previously, Mick admitted he had been trying to contact Daffney before her tragic death. "If anyone has a way of reaching Daffney Unger, or knows her address, please help out. She's in a bad personal place and is threatening to harm herself. My phone call went straight to voicemail," he penned.

You can share this post!

Dr. Dre Accuses Ex-Wife Nicole Young of Embezzlement in New Lawsuit

Akbar Gbajabiamila Joins 'The Talk' as New Male Co-Host
Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida