Justin Bieber Raising Funds to Help Victims of Haiti Earthquake
The 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker has launched an initiative to raise money for the people of Haiti affected by the devastating natural disaster in the country.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has launched a fundraiser to help the people of Haiti following the devastating earthquake in the country last month (Aug21).

The "Sorry" star has teamed up with Proplr and Project Medishare, a non-profit organisation providing human, technical and medical resources on site in Haiti, to offer a trip to two to Las Vegas - including flights, hotel accommodation, tickets to his T-Mobile Arena concert and a meet-and-greet opportunity.

"@Medishare4Haiti is on the ground providing critical medical care and distributing food and hygiene kits to families affected by the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. We have set up an auction with @Proplr to raise funds for their lifesaving work," he wrote on Twitter.

Fans of the singer can also get exclusive merchandise if they donate to the fundraiser, with proceeds going to Project Medishare.

The 14 August earthquake in Haiti left more than 2,000 people dead and over 12,000 in need of medical assistance, and came 11 years after a 2010 earthquake in the impoverished country killed more than 300,000 people.

Bieber previously offered his vocal talents to a re-recording of charity single "We Are the World", which raised funds for Haiti following the 2010 quake.

"Huge thanks to @justinbieber for setting up this amazing auction with @Proplr to raise funds for @Medishare4Haiti earthquake relief efforts," Project Medishare tweeted. "We are so grateful for your support of our work to save lives in #Haiti."

