 
 

'Shark Tank' Investors Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington Sued for Fraud by Numerous People

'Shark Tank' Investors Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington Sued for Fraud by Numerous People
Instagram
TV

The two investors who appeared on the ABC business reality show have been named defendants in a fraud lawsuit launched by 20 people across the United States.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Shark Tank" investors Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington have been accused of scamming hopeful entrepreneurs.

The businessmen have been hit by a lawsuit from 20 people across the US, which has alleged they worked together to defraud people through the alleged use of "fictional executives, false promises of financial success, and even illusions of being on the show Shark Tank itself."

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the pair allegedly used a "predatory fraud scheme to induce inventors and entrepreneurs to hire one of two companies, InventureX or Ideazon."

The entrepreneurs claim they were asked to invest financial resources into them and in return were "promised that they would receive help with crowd funding to start their businesses."

However, after paying InventureX and Ideazon, they didn't receive any help or support.

The documents state, "These companies turned out to be nothing less than facades designed to lure in unsuspecting victims, extract their money and then virtually disappear under the guise of delays, minimal to no performance, and no results."

  See also...

The lawsuit suggests it is possible the companies don't even really exist or could both be a front to scam potential investors.

A probe into InventureX and Ideazon revealed "they used the same success stories, same percentage rates of success, same marketing/promotional ideas, same promises/representations, same agreements, same bank accounts and one entity pulling both their strings: Defendant Crowdfund, LLC."

Harrington - who appeared regularly on the first two seasons of "Shark Tank" - is listed as a partner and primary executive of InventureX" while O'Leary, who has been on the panel since 2009, allegedly "endorsed and recommended" the same two companies.

The people who have filed the fraud case claim their losses could run to hundreds of thousands of dollars per plaintiff.

The lawsuit is asking for damages, economic loss, emotional distress and legal fees to be paid by the two reality TV stars.

According to TMZ, the 20 people attached to the suit represent a small portion of potential victims, which could ultimately run into the hundreds.

You can share this post!

Oscar De La Hoya Blames Trauma From Childhood Sexual Abuse for His Near-Death Drugs Overdose

Nathalie Emmanuel Adds Criticisms of Cheryl's R'n'B Music Podcast

Related Posts
Kevin O'Leary's Wife Charged in Ontario Boat Crash That Killed Two

Kevin O'Leary's Wife Charged in Ontario Boat Crash That Killed Two

Second Victim Dies in 'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary's Fatal Boat Crash

Second Victim Dies in 'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary's Fatal Boat Crash

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Clarifies Reports on Fatal Boat Crash, Denies Fleeing the Scene

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Clarifies Reports on Fatal Boat Crash, Denies Fleeing the Scene

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Possibly Involved in Boat Crash That Killed a Man

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Possibly Involved in Boat Crash That Killed a Man

Most Read
'BiP' Recap: Demi Burnett, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Involved in Tense Love Triangle
TV

'BiP' Recap: Demi Burnett, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Involved in Tense Love Triangle

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder

JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder