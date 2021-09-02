 
 

Nicole Richie Doesn't Mind If Her Kids Want to Join Reality TV Shows

Nicole Richie Doesn't Mind If Her Kids Want to Join Reality TV Shows
Instagram
TV

While claiming that therapist would be needed if 'The Simple Life' were filmed now, the mother of two won't mind if her children want to enter reality TV world.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Richie says a therapist would be needed on-site if they did "The Simple Life" now.

The 39-year-old star has insisted that if they ever brought back the iconic reality show, which saw her and best friend Paris Hilton, 40, leave their luxurious lifestyles behind to live in modest digs, more psychological support would be needed because of the fact they had to leave their cell phones at home.

Nicole - who has kids Harlow, 13, and Sparrow, 11, with her Good Charlotte rocker husband Joel Madden - said, "It would be hard now because we're older and we have travelled and we have been everywhere."

"I think that concept was so great because you were able to take people's phones away for a month."

"If you took someone's phone away right now, you'd have to have a therapist on-site and make sure they were OK. No one's trying to deal with all that, including me. So, I think it would be such a different thing."

The actress and fashion designer admitted she and Paris had no idea what they were going into when they signed up for the programme - which ran between 2003 and 2007.

  See also...

"There were only two reality shows before then. It was The Osbournes and The Real World, and this show wasn't that, so it was a completely new concept altogether."

"We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into or where we were going."

However, she relished getting to live somebody else's life and says it awarded her "a level of privacy."

"One of my favourite things about The Simple Life and one of my favourite things about doing it was, it really took us out of our everyday lives and put us in somebody else's world. So I was always able to maintain a level of privacy and able to have my own life," she added.

While it's unlikely her kids will appear on a new "The Simple Life", Nicole wouldn't have a problem with her kids joining other reality shows as long as they were "good and authentic to them."

"I think it would be a different thing going into it now, it just depends on what it is," she told Entertainment Tonight. "But if my kids said to me, 'I want to try this new thing that hasn't been done before.' You just say… Well, obviously now they're preteen, so I'm going to say no. But yeah, if they're 18 and they want to go do whatever it is, as long as it feels good and authentic to them, I'm fine with it."

You can share this post!

Francis Ford Coppola Offers to Spend Over $100M to Lure in Big Stars for New Movie 'Megalopolis'

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert
Related Posts
Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole Richie Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday With Rare Throwback Picture

Nicole Richie Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday With Rare Throwback Picture

Most Read
Sarah Paulson Expresses 'Regret' Over Wearing Fat Suit for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'
TV

Sarah Paulson Expresses 'Regret' Over Wearing Fat Suit for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

'BiP' Recap: Demi Burnett, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Involved in Tense Love Triangle

'BiP' Recap: Demi Burnett, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Involved in Tense Love Triangle

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season