Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Instagram Celebrity

After her soon-to-be-baby daddy shows off his Chevy Tahoe from the former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star, she is mocked for leaving Simon Guobadia to be a 'sugar momma.'

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Falynn Pina has earned a new nickname, but she may not be proud of it. The former reality TV star has been mocked on social media after buying her boyfriend Jaylan Banks a brand new car, with some calling her a "sugar momma."

It was Jaylan who showed to the world the expensive gift he has just received from his girlfriend. Making use of his Instagram account, he shared a video of a white Chevy Tahoe that just arrived on a parking lot.

The video also caught a glimpse of makeup-free Falynn flashing a smile to the camera while waiting for the car to arrive. In the caption, Jaylan, who is reportedly 22 years old, gushed over the gift and his girlfriend.

"I am seriously at a loss of words," he wrote, before thanking Falynn, "I'm grateful for such an amazing gift but even more grateful to have you in my life. You've made me whole." Falynn, meanwhile, responded in the comment section, "No amount of money could ever repay you for what you continue to do for us."

Despite the show of love between the two, people couldn't help focusing on how Falynn splurged her money for her boyfriend after finalizing her divorce from Simon Guobadia. Thinking that she made the wrong decision, one enthused, "Lord strike me if I go from a Housewife to a sugamoma."

Another similarly remarked, "So she left a bag to have to provide one for another?? TAKE ME JESUS." Baffled, a third person asked, "So you just turned yourself into a sugar momma just like that huh falynn?"

A fourth one wrote, referencing the age gap between Falynn and Jaylan, "So she's a suga mama, and he's closer in age to some of her kids than herself??" Another remarked, "She's a sugar mama lol," while someone else mocked her, "Dumb b***h."

Falynn's ex-husband has accused her of cheating on him with Jaylan during their marriage, though the couple has persistently denied it. On August 17, they announced in a YouTube video that they're expecting first child together. While it will be Jaylan's first child, the 32-year-old former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star already has three sons whom she shares with three different exes.