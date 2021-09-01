Bonnaroo Organizers 'Heartbroken' to Cancel 2021 Festival Due to Flood

Music

Among stars who are supposed to perform at the Tennessee show are Lizzo, Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler, the Creator as well as Jason Isbell.

Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - The 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been canceled. Having been forced to scrap the Tennessee show due to flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, its organizers said they were "heartbroken" to share the news.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," so read the statement shared on Twitter and Instagram. "While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely."

"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours," the Tuesday, August 31 post continued. "We have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience."

The organizers also promised a refund. "All tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days through the original method of payment," they said, before adding, "Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!"

Many have since expressed their disappointment in the comment section. One person wrote, "this is worse than a breakup." Another replied, "Can't even begin to describe how disappointed and heartbroken I am right now." A third argued, "F**k this was the only thing I was looking forward to this year."

This year's festival, which required attendees to show vaccination proof or a negative coronavirus test within the past 72 hours, was set to begin on Thursday, September 2 and end on Sunday, September 5.

This is the second year in a row the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been canceled. It was called off in 2020 amid safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.