Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid

The country music legend has been admitted to a hospital after contracting Covid-19 and putting his concerts on hold amid Delta variant surge in the U.S.

Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star David Allan Coe has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a new report.

The 81 year old is receiving oxygen and high doses of vitamins, according to Saving Country Music, but his condition is improving.

The news drops two weeks after Coe announced he would be postponing two weekend shows earlier this month (Aug21), citing COVID-19 concerns.

"Unfortunately, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the new Delta variant, and at the recommendation of our medical professionals, we must postpone the shows scheduled for August 20th and 21st," a post on his Facebook page read. "This was a very difficult decision, but one that was made with the safety of the band and crew, and you, the fans, at the heart of our concerns."

Another post on 20 August confirmed that the "Longhaired Redneck" singer and his wife had both tested positive.

Coe becomes the latest country star to contract the virus, which claimed the lives of John Prine, Joe Diffie, and Charley Pride.

Korn's frontman Jonathan Davis also battled Covid. While still recovering from the virus, he returned to the stage to resume tour with his band. He had to take regular breaks between songs to suck oxygen.

Another rocker Corey Taylor of Slipknot was diagnosed with the virus as well. While he was vaccinated and fans were required to wear masks at his shows, he previously stated he didn't believe people should be forced to show proof of vaccination at events.