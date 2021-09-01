 
 

Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid

Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid
Facebook
Celebrity

The country music legend has been admitted to a hospital after contracting Covid-19 and putting his concerts on hold amid Delta variant surge in the U.S.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star David Allan Coe has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a new report.

The 81 year old is receiving oxygen and high doses of vitamins, according to Saving Country Music, but his condition is improving.

The news drops two weeks after Coe announced he would be postponing two weekend shows earlier this month (Aug21), citing COVID-19 concerns.

"Unfortunately, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the new Delta variant, and at the recommendation of our medical professionals, we must postpone the shows scheduled for August 20th and 21st," a post on his Facebook page read. "This was a very difficult decision, but one that was made with the safety of the band and crew, and you, the fans, at the heart of our concerns."

  See also...

Another post on 20 August confirmed that the "Longhaired Redneck" singer and his wife had both tested positive.

Coe becomes the latest country star to contract the virus, which claimed the lives of John Prine, Joe Diffie, and Charley Pride.

Korn's frontman Jonathan Davis also battled Covid. While still recovering from the virus, he returned to the stage to resume tour with his band. He had to take regular breaks between songs to suck oxygen.

Another rocker Corey Taylor of Slipknot was diagnosed with the virus as well. While he was vaccinated and fans were required to wear masks at his shows, he previously stated he didn't believe people should be forced to show proof of vaccination at events.

You can share this post!

Lil Nas X Gets Naked on Cover Art of Debut Album 'Montero'

Gene Simmons Diagnosed With Covid After Bandmate Paul Stanley Recovers
Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say