 
 

Diane Warren Getting Her Own Documentary Movie

WENN
Movie

A new feature film which will offer an 'intimate look' into the life and career of the 12-time Oscar nominee has been in the works with director Bess Kargman.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hit songwriter Diane Warren is set to be given the documentary treatment for a new feature film.

Bess Kargman will direct the currently-untitled project, which will chronicle Warren's rise in the music industry to becoming a 12-time Oscar nominee and the master behind hits like Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time", Aerosmith's "I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing", and Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart".

She has also written for stars such as Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Beyonce, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Hudson, among many others.

The documentary will feature archival footage and old interviews with Warren from over the years, and provide viewers with an "intimate look at all aspects of her life and career," according to producers.

In a statement, Warren writes, "I know there are a lot of music documentaries, but this is the first one about me! I am looking forward to 'turning back time' (see what I did there) and sharing my story. There will be looking back and there will also be looking forward, which to me is always the most exciting part."

Kargman adds, "Diane's impact on our culture has been profound and transcends generations of music fans - I remember (with great fondness) singing her hit songs a cappella as a college student."

"It is an honor to chronicle her inspiring story and document the life and career of the most prolific songwriter of our time for this film."

Tiffany Haddish Struggled to Cry on Cue for New Movie as She Trained Herself to Turn Tears Into Joke

Courteney Cox: Unscripted 'Friends' Reunion Was 'So Emotional'
