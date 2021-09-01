 
 

Lil Nas X Gets Naked on Cover Art of Debut Album 'Montero'

Lil Nas X Gets Naked on Cover Art of Debut Album 'Montero'
The 'Industry Baby' star poses in his birthday suit as he is seen floating without a stitch of clothing on the cover of his upcoming first studio album.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Nas X has stripped off for the cover of his debut album, "Montero".

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker has shared the image of himself floating against a dreamy garden backdrop with butterflies to his social media accounts - and it's clear he's naked.

As in his "Industry Baby" video, the nudity is tasteful and does not include any genitalia flashes - much like Prince's controversial 1988 "Lovesexy" album cover.

  See also...

Pop star Camila Cabello was among the first to comment on the eye-catching artwork, writing, "Wow," while writer/actress Lena Waithe responded, "Legendary," and designer Donatella Versace added, "AMAAAAZING!! I'm so excited for you!"

The openly gay star, real name Montero Lamar, revealed he was inspired by John Stephens' Genesis II painting from 2010 while he was creating the artwork with photographer Charlotte Rutherford, creative director Hodo Musa, and 3D artist Alex aka Metapoint, according to the Daily News.

The rapper also teased he will be releasing the "Montero" track list on Thursday. The album drops on 17 September, five days after Lil Nas X performs at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. His song "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" is nominated for several MTV VMAs, including Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects.

When Nas X released the title track in March this year, it was accompanied by a note written to his 14-year-old self. He expressed his concerns about having to be "straight passing" if he wanted to continue his career.

