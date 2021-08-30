 
 

'Our Idiot Brother' Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead After Reported Missing

'Our Idiot Brother' Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead After Reported Missing
The Weinstein Company/Instagram
Celebrity

The former child actor has been found dead near the Millersville University where he was a freshman, a few days after he was reported missing from college.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former child star Matthew Mindler has been found dead, days after police in Pennsylvania launched a missing persons investigation.

The 19-year-old "Our Idiot Brother" star was reported missing from Millersville University in Pennsylvania on Wednesday (25Aug21), and he was found deceased on Saturday morning (28Aug21) near the campus.

His remains were transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," a statement from university president Daniel A. Wubah reads.

Matthew, a native of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, was a first-year student at Millersville University.

  See also...

"Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah said in a statement. "A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing."

"Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus."

Matthew Mindler was reported missing when he did not return to his dorm room and failed to return calls from his family.

The university released a screenshot from the security camera that showed his last sighting, "Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night."

"He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm, black backpack, jeans and white sneakers. Matt attended classes Monday and Tuesday but did not attend yesterday or this morning."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Fumes Over 'Donda' Premature Release, Accuses Label of Blocking DaBaby From Album
Related Posts
Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

Jake Paul Declares He Won't Apologize to Tyron Woodley After His Crew Taunts MMA Star's Mom

Jake Paul Declares He Won't Apologize to Tyron Woodley After His Crew Taunts MMA Star's Mom

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Kim Kardashian Baffles Fans by Showing Up in Wedding Dress at Kanye West's 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian Baffles Fans by Showing Up in Wedding Dress at Kanye West's 'Donda' Event

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud