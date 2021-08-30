'Our Idiot Brother' Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead After Reported Missing

The Weinstein Company/Instagram Celebrity

The former child actor has been found dead near the Millersville University where he was a freshman, a few days after he was reported missing from college.

AceShowbiz - Former child star Matthew Mindler has been found dead, days after police in Pennsylvania launched a missing persons investigation.

The 19-year-old "Our Idiot Brother" star was reported missing from Millersville University in Pennsylvania on Wednesday (25Aug21), and he was found deceased on Saturday morning (28Aug21) near the campus.

His remains were transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," a statement from university president Daniel A. Wubah reads.

Matthew, a native of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, was a first-year student at Millersville University.

"Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah said in a statement. "A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing."

"Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus."

Matthew Mindler was reported missing when he did not return to his dorm room and failed to return calls from his family.

The university released a screenshot from the security camera that showed his last sighting, "Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night."

"He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm, black backpack, jeans and white sneakers. Matt attended classes Monday and Tuesday but did not attend yesterday or this morning."