 
 

Ben Affleck Enlists Jennifer Lopez's Mom for Sports Gambling App Ad

WENN/Instar
Guadalupe Rodriguez, whom the 'Hustlers' actress once described as a 'huge gambler,' appears in the new commercial for WynnBET alongside the 'Argo' actor.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck isn't hesitant to show his close relationship with Jennifer Lopez's mother. Several months after rekindling his romance with the singer/actress, the Oscar-winning writer and producer enlisted the help of his girlfriend's mother to star in a sports betting ad that he directed.

Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodriguez makes a cameo in the commercial for WynnBET's new sports gambling app as a lady whom Ben encounters in a casino. Around the one-minute mark of the advertisement, Lupe is seen passionately risking it all by throwing all of her coins into a slot machine.

"Come on, Lupe!" she exclaims while simultaneously playing two machines at once. "You can do this, girl, just like the slots in St. Louis!" Ben walks past her and he ponders to himself, "St. Louis?"

The ad features several other A-listers, including Shaquille O'Neal, Melvin Gregg and other sports betting enthusiasts.

Ben and Lupe were spotted filming the ad at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas last June, though people were unsure at the time what the project they were working on. A source confirmed to PEOPLE following the sighting, "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo."

Ben and Lupe bond over their love of gambling. The "Triple Frontier" actor was previously banned from playing blackjack at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel for allegedly "counting cards." As for Lupe whom J.Lo once described as a "huge gambler," she is an expert gambler and reportedly won $2.4 million on a $3 investment at a casino in Atlantic City in 2004.

"Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer's life," a source close to Ben told E! News when news of the pair's romantic reunion broke earlier this year. "They enjoy gambling together and have done it in the past. Ben had the opportunity to work in Vegas this week and she came out."

