 
 

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' rapper lost a ton of weight for the role in the flick that goes under the radar and that prompts people to make fun of the rapper with memes.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent is still dealing with hate comments over his role in "All Things Fall Apart". Fif lost a ton of weight for the role in the flick that went under the radar and that prompted people to make fun of the rapper with memes.

On Sunday, August 29, the "In Da Club" rapper reposted a picture clowning him and clapped back at trolls making fun of him. "Remember when 50 Cent lost 55 pounds for a movie that nobody watched," it read. Captioning the post, Fiddy wrote, "see how people make fun of discipline, but can't even lose weight to look good. Then if you call them fat your shaming them get the f**k out of here! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

  See also...

Directed by Mario Van Peebles, "All Things Fall Apart" saw Fif playing a cancer patient. It also starred Ray Liotta, Mario Van Peebles and Lynn Whitfield. The movie was originally named "Things Fall Apart" but Chinua Achebe's 1958 novel of the same name didn't allow them to do that. Fiddy tried to buy out Chinua, but eventually decided to add "All" to the title to avoid legal issues.

Some fans and fellow celebrity friends reacted to Fif's post. "that's a f**kin fact," Kash Doll commented. "Hahahaah say it again for them in the back!" someone added. Defending Fiddy, another fan added, "What u mean? That's a good movie tf."

"It was actually a good movie but I can't lie you deserve a reward for that I don't think no other actors going to actually do that you took that role to a heart," someone else echoed the sentiment. "That movie was good though!" another fan added.

You can share this post!

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning to Confirm 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott Before 2021 Met Gala
Related Posts
50 Cent Reveals Why He's 'More Afraid' of His Late Mom Instead of His Bullies

50 Cent Reveals Why He's 'More Afraid' of His Late Mom Instead of His Bullies

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Remy Martin for Suing His Cognac Company: 'They Are Afraid of Me'

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Remy Martin for Suing His Cognac Company: 'They Are Afraid of Me'

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

Fans Blame 50 Cent for DaBaby's Homophobic Controversy

Fans Blame 50 Cent for DaBaby's Homophobic Controversy

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Catelynn Lowell Calls Out 'Thirsty Girls' Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra's Sexy Pic

Catelynn Lowell Calls Out 'Thirsty Girls' Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra's Sexy Pic

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College