 
 

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party
Instagram
Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who plans to exchange vows with his soon-to-be-wife in 2022, surprises her with a trio of beautiful dresses to wear at the lavish birthday celebration.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews was showered with love on her birthday. After the NFL star surprised her with a lavish birthday party, the soon-to-be bride thanked him for the "so dang special" celebration.

On Sunday, August 29, the birthday girl took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photos and videos from the festivities. In one snap, the birthday girl, who turned 26, wrote, "Thank you so much for making my birthday so dang special," alongside a photo of her soon-to-be-husband smiling at the camera.

Brittany also showed off a trio of beautiful dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback the night before. "@patrickmahomes surprised me with outfits to wear," she penned. The next Story saw her wearing the red dress she received as the couple headed to the mystery event.

Brittany Matthews via IG Story

Brittany Matthews shared photos and videos from her birthday bash.

  See also...

"Birthday shenanigans are beginning, and I don't know where I'm going!" she said before panning the camera over to Patrick, who simply nodded and smiled at the camera without revealing the destination. Once arriving, the 25-year-old athlete led his fiancee past an entrance decorated with balloons spelling out "26."

"Look how pretty!" Brittany exclaimed in the clip as Patrick tossed her a thumbs-up. She then walked through the door into a room with high-top tables draped in blue cloths and asked, "Where the frick are we?"

Later in the evening, the first-time mom, who shares 6-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes with the football player, switched into the sparkly white dress before guests sang "Happy Birthday" to her. She also posted a blurry photo of her and the athlete, who planned to tie the knot in 2022, sharing a kiss.

Of their relationship, the lovebirds have been together since high school. Back in September 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany on the same day he received his first Super Bowl championship ring and one day after she celebrated her 25th birthday. Five months later, they welcomed their first child.

Patrick broke the exciting news via Instagram on February 21. At the time, he posted a picture of their baby daughter's tiny hand with theirs while the new mom flaunted a necklace bearing the word "Sterling". In the caption, he wrote, "Sterling Skye Mahomes. 2/20/21 [red heart emoji]."

You can share this post!

Jason Statham Teams Up With Miramax Once Again for 'The Bee Keeper'

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post
Related Posts
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Unveil Baby Daughter's Face for the First Time

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Unveil Baby Daughter's Face for the First Time

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Tells 'Concerned' Fans She Never 'Left' Their Newborn Daughter

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Tells 'Concerned' Fans She Never 'Left' Their Newborn Daughter

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews Announce Pregnancy: We're Now 'Mom and Dad'

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews Announce Pregnancy: We're Now 'Mom and Dad'

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Catelynn Lowell Calls Out 'Thirsty Girls' Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra's Sexy Pic

Catelynn Lowell Calls Out 'Thirsty Girls' Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra's Sexy Pic

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College