Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who plans to exchange vows with his soon-to-be-wife in 2022, surprises her with a trio of beautiful dresses to wear at the lavish birthday celebration.

AceShowbiz - Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews was showered with love on her birthday. After the NFL star surprised her with a lavish birthday party, the soon-to-be bride thanked him for the "so dang special" celebration.

On Sunday, August 29, the birthday girl took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photos and videos from the festivities. In one snap, the birthday girl, who turned 26, wrote, "Thank you so much for making my birthday so dang special," alongside a photo of her soon-to-be-husband smiling at the camera.

Brittany also showed off a trio of beautiful dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback the night before. "@patrickmahomes surprised me with outfits to wear," she penned. The next Story saw her wearing the red dress she received as the couple headed to the mystery event.

Brittany Matthews shared photos and videos from her birthday bash.

"Birthday shenanigans are beginning, and I don't know where I'm going!" she said before panning the camera over to Patrick, who simply nodded and smiled at the camera without revealing the destination. Once arriving, the 25-year-old athlete led his fiancee past an entrance decorated with balloons spelling out "26."

"Look how pretty!" Brittany exclaimed in the clip as Patrick tossed her a thumbs-up. She then walked through the door into a room with high-top tables draped in blue cloths and asked, "Where the frick are we?"

Later in the evening, the first-time mom, who shares 6-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes with the football player, switched into the sparkly white dress before guests sang "Happy Birthday" to her. She also posted a blurry photo of her and the athlete, who planned to tie the knot in 2022, sharing a kiss.

Of their relationship, the lovebirds have been together since high school. Back in September 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany on the same day he received his first Super Bowl championship ring and one day after she celebrated her 25th birthday. Five months later, they welcomed their first child.

Patrick broke the exciting news via Instagram on February 21. At the time, he posted a picture of their baby daughter's tiny hand with theirs while the new mom flaunted a necklace bearing the word "Sterling". In the caption, he wrote, "Sterling Skye Mahomes. 2/20/21 [red heart emoji]."