 
 

Ethan Hawke Explains Why He Thought Robin Williams Was 'Irritating' on 'Dead Poets Society' Set

Ethan Hawke Explains Why He Thought Robin Williams Was 'Irritating' on 'Dead Poets Society' Set
WENN/Dennis Van Tine
Movie

The actor portraying Todd Anderson, a teenage student taught by Robin's character in the 1989 movie, also admits that he thought the late star 'hated' him back then.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ethan Hawke revealed that he initially didn't get along with Robin Williams pretty well on the set of "Dead Poets Society". Admitting that he thought the late comedian was "irritating" back then, the Todd Anderson depicter explained the reason behind it.

The 50-year-old made the honest confession when speaking to Variety. "I thought Robin hated me. He had a habit of making a ton of jokes on set. At 18, I found that incredibly irritating. He wouldn't stop and I wouldn't laugh at anything he did," he first explained.

However, Ethan divulged that it was Robin who helped him get his first agent. "He called, saying, 'Robin Williams says you are going to do really well.' There was this scene in the film when he makes me spontaneously make up a poem in front of the class. He made this joke at the end of it, saying that he found me intimidating," he recalled.

"I thought it was a joke. As I get older, I realize there is something intimidating about young people's earnestness, their intensity," the ex-husband of Uma Thurman added. "It is intimidating - to be the person they think you are. Robin was that for me."

  See also...

This was not the first time Ethan opened up about his experience working with Robin, who died by suicide in 2014. When appearing in a June episode of "The Graham Norton Show", he detailed, "Robin was incredibly funny, relaxed and inventive and improvised constantly. The more the crew laughed the more he performed."

"But I really wanted to be a serious actor and had read Stanislavski (acting technique). I wanted to be in character so didn't laugh at him," Ethan went on. "The funnier he was, the more steam came out of my ears."

"I want to be Montgomery Clift over here, you're trying to be Zero Mostel or something. So I thought he hated me because he would constantly lay into me," he further elaborated. "No sooner would action start and he would lay into 'Todd' over here. That was my character's name."

In "Dead Poets Society", Ethan played a teenager named Todd who was taught by Robin's inspirational English teacher, John Keating. Aside from the two, actors like Robert Sean Leonard and Josh Charles starred in the 1989 movie.

You can share this post!

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Trolls 'Creating Fake S**t' After Being Spotted With Tristan Thompson

Jason Statham Teams Up With Miramax Once Again for 'The Bee Keeper'
Related Posts
Ethan Hawke Lists River Phoenix's Death as the Reason He Avoided Moving to Hollywood

Ethan Hawke Lists River Phoenix's Death as the Reason He Avoided Moving to Hollywood

Gotham Awards 2018: Ethan Hawke Gets Political, Toni Collette Nabs Surprise Win

Gotham Awards 2018: Ethan Hawke Gets Political, Toni Collette Nabs Surprise Win

Ethan Hawke's Kids Helped Him Deal With 'Depression After Marriage Split'

Ethan Hawke's Kids Helped Him Deal With 'Depression After Marriage Split'

Ethan Hawke Didn't Laugh at Robin Williams' Jokes While Filming 'Dead Poets Society'

Ethan Hawke Didn't Laugh at Robin Williams' Jokes While Filming 'Dead Poets Society'

Most Read
George MacKay Joins Rege-Jean Page as Contender for New James Bond
Movie

George MacKay Joins Rege-Jean Page as Contender for New James Bond

David Dastmalchian Revisits Suicidal Past and School Bullying for 'The Suicide Squad' Role

David Dastmalchian Revisits Suicidal Past and School Bullying for 'The Suicide Squad' Role

Sam Riley and Dominic Cooper Up for 'Duchess of Malfi' Remake, Oprah Narrates Broadway Return

Sam Riley and Dominic Cooper Up for 'Duchess of Malfi' Remake, Oprah Narrates Broadway Return

Vinnie Jones Compares His Heyday in Hollywood to 'Downhill Train'

Vinnie Jones Compares His Heyday in Hollywood to 'Downhill Train'

Nia Dacosta Opens Up on Her Experience With Racism as Director

Nia Dacosta Opens Up on Her Experience With Racism as Director

'Lion King' Prequel Movie Moves Forward With Two Lead Voice Actors

'Lion King' Prequel Movie Moves Forward With Two Lead Voice Actors

H.E.R. Lands Acting Debut in 'The Color Purple', Bill Pullman's Son Leads 'Salem's Lot' Remake

H.E.R. Lands Acting Debut in 'The Color Purple', Bill Pullman's Son Leads 'Salem's Lot' Remake

Patty Jenkins: Releasing 'Wonder Woman 1984' on Streamer Is 'Detrimental' for Franchise

Patty Jenkins: Releasing 'Wonder Woman 1984' on Streamer Is 'Detrimental' for Franchise

'Downton Abbey' Sequel to See Iconic Character Die in Tear-Jerking Scene

'Downton Abbey' Sequel to See Iconic Character Die in Tear-Jerking Scene

Maggie Q Credits Tom Cruise With Getting Her Trailer as Big as His on 'Mission: Impossible 3'

Maggie Q Credits Tom Cruise With Getting Her Trailer as Big as His on 'Mission: Impossible 3'

'As Far As I Can Walk' Wins Big at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

'As Far As I Can Walk' Wins Big at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

'Candyman' Terrors Its Way to Box Office's Top Spot

'Candyman' Terrors Its Way to Box Office's Top Spot

Ethan Hawke Explains Why He Thought Robin Williams Was 'Irritating' on 'Dead Poets Society' Set

Ethan Hawke Explains Why He Thought Robin Williams Was 'Irritating' on 'Dead Poets Society' Set