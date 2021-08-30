Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Trolls 'Creating Fake S**t' After Being Spotted With Tristan Thompson

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is not here for baseless rumors about her personal life. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has slammed internet trolls who created "fake s**t" about her after she was spotted attending a party in Los Angeles with her on-and-off-again partner Tristan Thompson.

On Saturday, August 28, the 37-year-old reality star took to her Twitter account to fight back against those who made up stories about her. "HA! some of y'all really just make up anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough," read the tweet. She then added, "So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

"It is so old at this point. It's always something about people creating fake s**t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING," Khloe continued in a following post. The Good American founder went on debunking the news, "Without anyone knowing any facts. It's some weirdo s**t."

In a separate post, Khloe noted that she's been staying away from social media as much as she can. The sister of Kim Kardashian highlighted that her "mental health needs it." She further explained, "This is just so unhealthy at times. It's outrageous how people feel they have the right to spread such trash and lies about other people. They do it so many people and it's terrible."

Her Twitter posts came shortly after she and Tristan were photographed attending LeBron James' wife Savannah's surprise birthday party at The Classic Cat in West Hollywood. On August 27, the daughter of Kris Jenner, who donned a tight black dress with over-the-knee boots, could be seen staying close to the NBA star's side throughout the night despite reportedly arriving and leaving in different cars.

Khloe and Tristan reportedly split in June. On what contributed to the breakup, the Sacramento Kings player was allegedly caught entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party earlier that month and "looked disheveled" once he left the room. The pair first called it quits in February 2019. At that time, the 30-year-old athlete was reportedly caught kissing Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.