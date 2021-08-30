Jason Statham Teams Up With Miramax Once Again for 'The Bee Keeper'

Instagram Movie

Based on a script written by Kurt Wimmer, the new thriller movie led by the 'Wrath of Man' actor is eyeing a production start of September 2022 in London and Atlanta, Georgia.

AceShowbiz - Jason Statham is suiting up to star in "The Bee Keeper". The actor has signed up for the thriller, steeped in the mythology of beekeeping, and will team up with Miramax bosses for the third time on the film.

The movie is based on a script written by Kurt Wimmer, who will also produce with Jason and Miramax chief executive officer Bill Block. Studio bosses are currently searching for a director and are eyeing a production start of September 2022 in London and Atlanta, Georgia.

Block says, "The Bee Keeper explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We're excited to bring another iconic and irresistible film to audiences around the globe."

For his other Miramax collaboration, Statham has completed the filming of "Untitled Guy Ritchie Project", formerly known as "Five Eyes". He will play an MI6 agent who reluctantly pairs with a CIA high-tech expert as he sets off on a globe-trotting mission to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology. Joining him in the cast is "Happiest Season" actress Aubrey Plaza.

Statham has also teamed up with Ritchie and Miramax in "Wrath of Man", which has brought in around $104 millions at the global box office. Speaking about working with the director, he told EW, "It's a very organic kind of way to go to work with what Guy does."

"He wants to change things on a daily basis, so you should look at what the story is but never get too attached with what the dialogue of the day is, because it's very much an evolving, moving type of thing," the 54-year-old actor elaborated. "So you just turn up with an open mind and you'll succeed."