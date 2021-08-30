Jay-Z and 'Talented' Wife Beyonce Celebrate His 40/40 Club Anniversary Amid Blood Diamond Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

To mark the special occasion, the hip-hop mogul invites celebrity pals like Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Quincy Brown, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, J Balvin and Lil Uzi Vert.

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles seemingly remain unfazed with backlash surrounding their Tiffany & Co. campaign. Despite coming under fire for promoting its blood diamond, the hip-hop mogul and his "super talented" wife appeared to have a great time when celebrating the 18th anniversary of his 40/40 club.

On Saturday night, August 28, the 51-year-old MC hosted a star-studded party in Manhattan. He invited celebrity pals like Van Jones, Pusha T, Joe Budden, Belly, Fabolous, Victor Cruz and Megan Thee Stallion. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' stepson Quincy Brown, J Balvin, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Swizz Beatz and Lil Uzi Vert were also in attendance.

At the event, Jay-Z set aside time to talk about the reason why he loves working with his spouse. "She's super detail oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work," he gushed when speaking to the press at the red carpet of the event. "She's an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring."

The father of Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, however, decided to stay mum when he was asked about the blood diamond controversy. The "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker decided to leave the press right after TMZ's reporter questioned about the matter.

While many were not pleased with Beyonce modeling the yellow gem due to its colonial history, Van Jones raved over the couple's Tiffany & Co's ad. "The Carters continue to break through and they're not stopping, they're not slowing down," the CNN host told PEOPLE. "Tiffany is one step along the way, they'll do more and more things and they'll open doors for people behind them which is the important thing."

Tiffany & Co.'s campaign aside, Jay-Z opened the first 40/40 Club, a chain of sports bars and lounges, in New York City back in 2003. Locations in Atlanta, Las Vegas and the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn then popped up in the following years.