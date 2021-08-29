 
 

Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig

Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig
WENN
Music

The Foo Fighters star introduces kid drummer Nandi Bushell to fans during the band's concert in Los Angeles and invites her to perform 'Everlong' with the group.

  • Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - British drumming sensation Nandi Bushell was invited to join Foo Fighters onstage at the Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday night (26Aug21).

Dave Grohl, who joined Nandi for an online drum battle last year (20), called her his COVID inspiration as he welcomed the youngster at the gig for a rendition of the band's "Everlong".

"She's the most bad**s drummer in the world," he told fans.

The 11 year old's father filmed her performance and posted it on YouTube, adding, "It Happened!!!. It was EPIC!!!"

  See also...

Bushell's online covers have also impressed Tom Morello, Questlove, and Lenny Kravitz. Grohl took on a drum-off challenge a year ago (Aug20) after she posted her rendition of "Everlong" on YouTube.

He also wrote a song for the drumming prodigy.

"A rock legend has been inspired by me. That is amazing," Bushell told Rolling Stone earlier this year (21). "I'm inspired by him, so the fact that he's inspired by me... speechless."

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl responded to her online covers, "I've seen all your videos, I've seen you on TV. You're an incredible drummer. I'm really flattered that you've picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you've done them all perfectly."

Dave himself refused to be called a "good drummer." He insisted he didn't deserve any of the credit because he had always borrowed from icons of the disco genre.

"I'm the most basic f**king drummer," he told Pharrell Williams in a recent interview. "If you listen to Nevermind, the Nirvana record, I pulled so much stuff from The Gap Band and Cameo and Tony Thompson (from Chic) on every one of those songs. It's all disco! That's all it is. Nobody makes the connection."

You can share this post!

Katy Perry Celebrates Daisy's First Birthday With Heartwarming Message

Adrian Grenier Would Love to Bring Back 'Entourage'
Related Posts
Foo Fighters Send Message to Angry Church Members With Cover of Bee Gees' 'You Should Be Dancing'

Foo Fighters Send Message to Angry Church Members With Cover of Bee Gees' 'You Should Be Dancing'

Foo Fighters Put Weekend Los Angeles Show on Hold After Positive Covid-19 Test

Foo Fighters Put Weekend Los Angeles Show on Hold After Positive Covid-19 Test

Foo Fighters Cover Radiohead's 'Creep' With Dave Chappelle at MSG

Foo Fighters Cover Radiohead's 'Creep' With Dave Chappelle at MSG

Foo Fighters Left 'Shocked' by Death of Longtime Stage Manager

Foo Fighters Left 'Shocked' by Death of Longtime Stage Manager

Most Read
Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'
Music

Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

ABBA to Release New Music in Nearly Four Decades

ABBA to Release New Music in Nearly Four Decades

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

Paul Stanley Denies Having Heart Issue After Kiss Cancels Concert Due to His Positive COVID Test

Paul Stanley Denies Having Heart Issue After Kiss Cancels Concert Due to His Positive COVID Test

Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

Paul Anka Looks Back at Time Michael Jackson Stole Recording of Their Planned Collaboration

Paul Anka Looks Back at Time Michael Jackson Stole Recording of Their Planned Collaboration

Selena Gomez Unveils Dreamy Music Video for Spanish Song '999' Ft. Camilo

Selena Gomez Unveils Dreamy Music Video for Spanish Song '999' Ft. Camilo

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Joni Mitchell Honored to Be Named 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year

Joni Mitchell Honored to Be Named 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year