Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig

WENN Music

The Foo Fighters star introduces kid drummer Nandi Bushell to fans during the band's concert in Los Angeles and invites her to perform 'Everlong' with the group.

Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - British drumming sensation Nandi Bushell was invited to join Foo Fighters onstage at the Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday night (26Aug21).

Dave Grohl, who joined Nandi for an online drum battle last year (20), called her his COVID inspiration as he welcomed the youngster at the gig for a rendition of the band's "Everlong".

"She's the most bad**s drummer in the world," he told fans.

The 11 year old's father filmed her performance and posted it on YouTube, adding, "It Happened!!!. It was EPIC!!!"

Bushell's online covers have also impressed Tom Morello, Questlove, and Lenny Kravitz. Grohl took on a drum-off challenge a year ago (Aug20) after she posted her rendition of "Everlong" on YouTube.

He also wrote a song for the drumming prodigy.

"A rock legend has been inspired by me. That is amazing," Bushell told Rolling Stone earlier this year (21). "I'm inspired by him, so the fact that he's inspired by me... speechless."

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl responded to her online covers, "I've seen all your videos, I've seen you on TV. You're an incredible drummer. I'm really flattered that you've picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you've done them all perfectly."

Dave himself refused to be called a "good drummer." He insisted he didn't deserve any of the credit because he had always borrowed from icons of the disco genre.

"I'm the most basic f**king drummer," he told Pharrell Williams in a recent interview. "If you listen to Nevermind, the Nirvana record, I pulled so much stuff from The Gap Band and Cameo and Tony Thompson (from Chic) on every one of those songs. It's all disco! That's all it is. Nobody makes the connection."