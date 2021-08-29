Adrian Grenier Would Love to Bring Back 'Entourage'

Warner Bros. Pictures TV

The Vincent Chase depicter is keen to return for a possible 'Entourage' revival, roughly ten years since the HBO hit series came to an end after eight seasons.

AceShowbiz - Adrian Grenier is open to reviving "Entourage".

The actor starred on the HBO comedy-drama series between 2004 and 2011, and Adrian admits he'd be keen to make a return one day.

Asked about possibly reviving the hit show, he told Entertainment Tonight, "It's a tough question because I think, societally-speaking, we're dealing with a lot of serious issues and we're taking things very seriously, which is important."

"But there's also a very important role for comedy. What do they say? 'Comedy is tragedy plus time?' So I think we don't want to lose our ability to laugh and make fun of ourselves and not take life so seriously, because laughter is funny and poking fun is an important way to find truth at the same time."

"And Entourage was, I think, a really spot-on, comedic reflection of our culture at the time. So I think if Entourage could continue to take a look at the world and be honest about, 'What is?' It's gonna be funny too."

When "Entourage" ended, it became HBO's longest-running series, surpassing "Sex and the City" six seasons record.

Talks about a movie adaptation brewed ahead of the final season. "[creator] Doug clearly wants to write a film but wants to do it if it makes sense for the story," HBO boss opened up back then. "We have a long-term relationship with Doug Ellin, and I'm sure you'll soon see another series from him here. But next summer will definitely be the final season of 'Entourage.' "

The movie was released in 2015.