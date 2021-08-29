 
 

Katy Perry Celebrates Daisy's First Birthday With Heartwarming Message

The 'Roar' hitmaker marks her daughter Daisy Dove's first birthday with a tribute post on social media, saying that her life began when her child was born.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry's "life began" on the day she welcomed her daughter Daisy into the world.

The "What Makes a Woman" singer took to Twitter to pay tribute to her and fiance Orlando Bloom's little girl on her first birthday on Thursday (26Aug21).

"1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love," she wrote.

The pop star recently admitted becoming a mother has taught her the importance of unconditional love.

"As a performer, I've always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times," she explained.

"When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn't know anything on your resume, doesn't know anything about your bank account, doesn't know anything, doesn't care, and just loves you."

Katy Perry previously talked about how motherhood changed her life. "I always felt like I was walking around with a little bit of pain in my heart concerning love," she explained. "And my fiance has done a great job at really helping to mend that. But this just went underneath all that and got so deep. It's just there, that love is there."

"I'd heard about unconditional love, but now I'm really experiencing it. There's a wholeness that has happened."

As she navigated parenthood, the "Roar" star was learning to appreciate the simple things in her life. "I was nervous to be a mom," she said. "Now I get it. Now I realise this is it. This is the living part. Every day I'm like, 'When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?' There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it's nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back."

