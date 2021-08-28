 
 

Ryan Tedder Calls Music Streaming Industry 'Nightmare' for Artists

Ryan Tedder Calls Music Streaming Industry 'Nightmare' for Artists
Instagram
Music

The OneRepublic frontman is not impressed by music streaming as he finds it frustrating that the band's new music was recently outperformed by their old song.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Tedder blames streaming platforms for undermining new music.

The OneRepublic star has bemoaned the impact of streaming services like Spotify, observing that their business model is having a negative impact on new artists.

"The frustrating thing about music is that now there's too much of it," he told the BBC.

"There's 62,000 songs a day uploaded to Spotify, so it's a lot harder to get heard."

Ryan noted that new artists are now facing intense competition from almost every well-known artist in history, as the streaming services all boast vast catalogues.

  See also...

"A large portion of the people that are streaming, they've never owned a CD, they may not listen to the radio, and when they hear David Bowie's Life on Mars?, they're hearing it for the first time," he said.

"So the source of discovery is the last 70 years of music. It's all brand new, right now. So you're competing with every song that has ever come out."

Earlier this year, Ryan was shocked to discover that OneRepublic's new single "Run" was being outperformed by "Counting Stars", a track they originally released back in 2013.

The singer - who has previously worked with the likes of Adele and Taylor Swift - described the current musical landscape as a "nightmare" for artists.

"I was like, 'What the hell is going on?' And my manager was like, 'Oh, some kid took Counting Stars, and he sped it up and put it on TikTok, and it turned into a thing," he recalled.

"It's a nightmare, because we live in a time when track seven off an album that you released six years ago has a greater chance of becoming a hit than the current song you're promoting. It defies gravity."

You can share this post!

Halsey Opens Up on Feeling Ashamed During Pregnancy

Nia Dacosta Opens Up on Her Experience With Racism as Director
Related Posts
Ryan Tedder Shares What Has Kept Him Sane After Two Friends Contracted Coronavirus

Ryan Tedder Shares What Has Kept Him Sane After Two Friends Contracted Coronavirus

Ryan Tedder Confesses to 'Utilizing Sarcasm' Over Beyonce, Adele and Chris Martin Collaboration

Ryan Tedder Confesses to 'Utilizing Sarcasm' Over Beyonce, Adele and Chris Martin Collaboration

Ryan Tedder Plans to Release New Song Every Four to Six Weeks for Two Years

Ryan Tedder Plans to Release New Song Every Four to Six Weeks for Two Years

Most Read
Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test
Music

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Declares Victory Despite Failing to Block Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Declares Victory Despite Failing to Block Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Future to Host Benefit Concert for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Future to Host Benefit Concert for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

Paul Anka Looks Back at Time Michael Jackson Stole Recording of Their Planned Collaboration

Paul Anka Looks Back at Time Michael Jackson Stole Recording of Their Planned Collaboration