Matthew Modine Demands Apology From SAG-AFTRA Rival Fran Drescher Over Alleged Defamation

WENN Celebrity

Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Matthew Modine has threatened to sue Fran Drescher for defamation.

The "Stranger Things" star is running against Fran to become president of the SAG-AFTRA union and has been left incensed by an email Fran allegedly sent to her supporters in the race, which is said to have included defamatory comments about him.

Now, he's threatening to take legal action unless she issues him a public apology by the end of the day on Friday (27Aug21).

In a letter from Modine's lawyer, the alleged email was detailed, with Drescher apparently referring to claims that Los Angeles television station KTLA wasn't giving equal access to both candidates.

"Now they think it's okay to violate the law and that the rules don't apply to them," Fran reportedly wrote in the email. "The non-partisan national SAG-AFTRA Election Committee found that Modine and Membership First broke the rules.”

The email also included a Los Angeles Times article, which had the headline, "SAG-AFTRA election board finds KTLA, Modine-led group broke rules."

In his letter, Modine's lawyer Robert Allen says Fran's email is "defamatory because it falsely states that Mr. Modine and Membership First, a group in which Mr. Modine is a prominent member, violated labor law and broke rules surrounding the current union election."

"Mr. Modine did not appear on KTLA and had nothing to do with the interviews at issue," the letter continues. "Nor did the Decision accuse MembershipFirst of any wrongdoing. To the contrary, the only 'bad actor' identified in the decision is KTLA."

"We therefore demand that you do each of the following in the next twenty-four (24) hours: (a) send an email through SAG-AFTRA, to the same recipients as the Email, acknowledging that these statements are untrue and apologising for defaming Mr. Modine; and (b) made a public statement stating the same," the letter states.

"Please be advised that in the event you fail to comply with the demands made herein, Mr. Modine shall take whatever legal action he deems necessary and appropriate to protect his rights, including, without limitation, commencing legal action against you and all parties involved related to your defamatory conduct."

"Your defamation of Mr. Modine, your opposing candidate for SAG-AFTRA president, at the eleventh hour of the current election, is not only disgraceful and repugnant, but damaging to Mr. Modine's professional reputation and career and hurtful to him personally and financially."

Modine added in a statement of his own, "I'm ashamed of Fran Drescher. I'm disappointed. But she'll be judged by the people in the world after she's gone, or by whatever god she worships."

Drescher has yet to respond to Modine's letter.

Ballots in the SAG-AFTRA election will be counted on 2 September.