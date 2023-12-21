Metallica's Lars Ulrich Pays Touching Tribute to Dad Following His Death

Instagram Celebrity

The 59-year-old famed Danish drummer has announced the death of his father Torben Ulrich, hailing his late dad for 'pushing boundaries' and 'challenging the status quo.'

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Metallica's Lars Ulrich is grieving the loss of his beloved father. Torben Ulrich, who died at 95, was a renowned writer, musician, filmmaker, and professional tennis player.

"Torben Ulrich, 1928-2023. 95 years of adventures, unique experiences, curiosity, pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, tennis, music, art, writing….and quite a bit of Danish contrarian attitude. Thank you endlessly! I love you dad," the Danish rocker, 59, wrote a touching tribute on Instagram alongside a series of portraits and magazine covers of his dad.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

Torben worked as a journalist for Reuters and several jazz magazines in Denmark. As a tennis player, he won the Stuttgart Open tournament in 1953 on red clay. He also loved jazz and played the clarinet.

Torben notably formed the group Instead Of with cellist and composer Lori Goldston in 2005, who toured with Nirvana from 1993 to 1994 and plays on their live album "MTV Unplugged in New York".

He appeared in two Jorgen Leth films, "Motion Picture" (1969) and "Moments of Play" (1986), and would go on to co-direct (with Gil de Kermadec) and appear in "The Ball and the Wall" (1988).

Lars turns 60 on December 26 and recently admitted he doesn't feel "old" thanks to his obsession with the gym and his Peloton exercise bike. He told Metal Hammer magazine, "Surely there must be some mistake. When people turn 60, aren't they supposed to feel old? I don't feel very old. I feel in some perverse way younger and more clueless than ever. But it is what it is. I'm accepting of the things you can't change."

You can share this post!