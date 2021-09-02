 
 

Paul Stanley Says He Got His Butt Kicked by Covid

Paul Stanley Says He Got His Butt Kicked by Covid
Instagram
Celebrity

The Kiss member has returned to social media to give update on his condition following Covid-19 diagnosis, confirming that he has recovered from the virus.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paul Stanley has confirmed he's clear of COVID just hours after his KISS bandmate Gene Simmons contracted the virus.

The singer tested positive last week (25Aug21), prompting the band to postpone a show, but on Tuesday he revealed he's all good.

"My COVID symptoms were mild compared to many others," he tweeted. "And let me tell you... It kicked my a**. It's over now."

Unfortunately, his bandmate, Simmons, is now battling COVID and Kiss have been forced to scrap more shows - their farewell tour will now resume in Irvine, California on 9 September (21).

As they postponed more tour dates, they stated, "The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA (California)."

  See also...

The update came hours after Simmons blasted politicians for prioritising re-election over the health and safety of constituents.

He's putting U.S. state leaders on notice and telling Americans not to listen to "stupid politicians."

"Evil, self-serving politicians of a certain party are more interested in getting re-elected than actually saving lives. I can't tell you how furious I am..," he fumed.

Simmons has been urging the band's fans to wear masks and get vaccinated.

"Seven hundred thousand Americans - close to it - are dead because of COVID," he explained. "Of course it should be a law. As soon as you endanger other people... You do not have the right to smoke in a restaurant or in buildings... You know why? Because you're endangering other people."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Blocked by Officials From Moving Childhood Home to Album Listening Party

NeNe Leakes Mourning Death of Cancer-Stricken Husband

Related Posts
Paul Stanley Denies Having Heart Issue After Kiss Cancels Concert Due to His Positive COVID Test

Paul Stanley Denies Having Heart Issue After Kiss Cancels Concert Due to His Positive COVID Test

Paul Stanley Puts Phylicia Rashad on Blast Over Her Support for Bill Cosby

Paul Stanley Puts Phylicia Rashad on Blast Over Her Support for Bill Cosby

Paul Stanley Has No Plan to Make New Music With KISS

Paul Stanley Has No Plan to Make New Music With KISS

KISS' Paul Stanley 'Grateful' for His Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

KISS' Paul Stanley 'Grateful' for His Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'