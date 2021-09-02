Paul Stanley Says He Got His Butt Kicked by Covid

Instagram Celebrity

The Kiss member has returned to social media to give update on his condition following Covid-19 diagnosis, confirming that he has recovered from the virus.

AceShowbiz - Paul Stanley has confirmed he's clear of COVID just hours after his KISS bandmate Gene Simmons contracted the virus.

The singer tested positive last week (25Aug21), prompting the band to postpone a show, but on Tuesday he revealed he's all good.

"My COVID symptoms were mild compared to many others," he tweeted. "And let me tell you... It kicked my a**. It's over now."

Unfortunately, his bandmate, Simmons, is now battling COVID and Kiss have been forced to scrap more shows - their farewell tour will now resume in Irvine, California on 9 September (21).

As they postponed more tour dates, they stated, "The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA (California)."

The update came hours after Simmons blasted politicians for prioritising re-election over the health and safety of constituents.

He's putting U.S. state leaders on notice and telling Americans not to listen to "stupid politicians."

"Evil, self-serving politicians of a certain party are more interested in getting re-elected than actually saving lives. I can't tell you how furious I am..," he fumed.

Simmons has been urging the band's fans to wear masks and get vaccinated.

"Seven hundred thousand Americans - close to it - are dead because of COVID," he explained. "Of course it should be a law. As soon as you endanger other people... You do not have the right to smoke in a restaurant or in buildings... You know why? Because you're endangering other people."