'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer

The actress is calling on government to 'enact an Ethical Code of Conduct' for high school students after her son is left with a broken jaw following severe attack.

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Allyssa Brooke is begging the public for help after her teenage son was viciously attacked and left with a broken jaw.

The "Stranger Things" star, who's also a regular on U.S. series "Bigger", and her husband, Robbie Cox, are pushing for a new ethics code for school-age children after their kid Nick, 17, was severely beaten at an Atlanta, Georgia recreation centre, during what should have been a friendly game of basketball.

The attack, which was filmed and posted online, resulted in Nick's jaw being broken in three places, as well as a severe concussion and whiplash.

And Allyssa is fuming she was forced to spend her boy's 17th birthday feeding him through a syringe because his jaw was wired shut, telling local news station 11Alive she was horrified by onlookers cheering as Nick was being attacked.

"They didn't stop it. They applauded it. And to me, that's participation," she rages.

"I don't expect everybody to be a hero and run in to save the day if that's not your style. But to laugh and applaud, and cheer, that's not humanity."

The teenager accused of breaking Nick's jaw has been charged with assault as a juvenile, but Allyssa wants the bystanders held responsible as well, and she has launched a Change.org petition, demanding a new set of ethics guidelines for public school students. It has already amassed more than 13,000 signatures.

"I hereby call on the Department of Education to immediately and without hesitation enact an Ethical Code of Conduct for all high school students attending publicly-funded schools," Alyssa writes in her plea.

"At the very minimum, violations of said Code of Conduct, whether on school property or not, should result in the immediate termination of participation in extracurricular activities for a length of time determined appropriate by an unbiased school board."

"We cannot, in good conscience, continue to turn our backs on instances of bullying, violence and hate. To stay silent is complicit to condoning aggression in our schools."

Brooke and her family members have also started a GoFundMe.com page to raise money for their child's medical bills, which have already exceeded $50,000 (£36,500).