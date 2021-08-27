Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Stranger Things' star's hubby Robbie Cox recalls their son Nick told him he was challenged to one-on-one during a friendly basketball game before the 17-year-old was attacked.

AceShowbiz - Allyssa Brooke and her husband have shared more details of the upsetting assault on their son Nick. Sitting down with the actress for an interview on "TMZ Live" on Thursday, August 26, Robbie Cox claimed that their kid didn't do anything that might have provoked the attack.

Robbie said Nick told him they were playing 5-on-5 and he got challenged to one-on-one. The father went on relaying his son's story that he drove up the middle of the court and it's the last thing he remembers before being assaulted.

On the positive note, Allyssa said Nick's condition has improved a bit. The 17-year-old is now drinking out of a straw instead of a syringe, though he is still on a liquid diet. The teenager's jaw will also be wired shut until mid-September, so the mother confirmed.

Previously, Allyssa expressed her rage after her son was viciously attacked during what should have been a friendly basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia. The attack, which was filmed and posted online, resulted in Nick's jaw being broken in three places, as well as a severe concussion and whiplash.

In an interview with local news station 11Alive, the "Stranger Things" star said she was horrified by onlookers cheering as Nick was being attacked. "They didn't stop it. They applauded it. And to me, that's participation," she fumed. "I don't expect everybody to be a hero and run in to save the day if that's not your style. But to laugh and applaud, and cheer, that's not humanity."

The teenager accused of breaking Nick's jaw has been charged with assault as a juvenile, but Allyssa wants the bystanders held responsible as well, and she has launched a Change.org petition, demanding a new set of ethics guidelines for public school students. Allyssa said the school districts claimed their hands are tied because the incident happened off campus, which she called BS.