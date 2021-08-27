 
 

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Stranger Things' star's hubby Robbie Cox recalls their son Nick told him he was challenged to one-on-one during a friendly basketball game before the 17-year-old was attacked.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Allyssa Brooke and her husband have shared more details of the upsetting assault on their son Nick. Sitting down with the actress for an interview on "TMZ Live" on Thursday, August 26, Robbie Cox claimed that their kid didn't do anything that might have provoked the attack.

Robbie said Nick told him they were playing 5-on-5 and he got challenged to one-on-one. The father went on relaying his son's story that he drove up the middle of the court and it's the last thing he remembers before being assaulted.

On the positive note, Allyssa said Nick's condition has improved a bit. The 17-year-old is now drinking out of a straw instead of a syringe, though he is still on a liquid diet. The teenager's jaw will also be wired shut until mid-September, so the mother confirmed.

  See also...

Previously, Allyssa expressed her rage after her son was viciously attacked during what should have been a friendly basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia. The attack, which was filmed and posted online, resulted in Nick's jaw being broken in three places, as well as a severe concussion and whiplash.

In an interview with local news station 11Alive, the "Stranger Things" star said she was horrified by onlookers cheering as Nick was being attacked. "They didn't stop it. They applauded it. And to me, that's participation," she fumed. "I don't expect everybody to be a hero and run in to save the day if that's not your style. But to laugh and applaud, and cheer, that's not humanity."

The teenager accused of breaking Nick's jaw has been charged with assault as a juvenile, but Allyssa wants the bystanders held responsible as well, and she has launched a Change.org petition, demanding a new set of ethics guidelines for public school students. Allyssa said the school districts claimed their hands are tied because the incident happened off campus, which she called BS.

You can share this post!

2 Chainz Dragged for Giving Candy-Selling Kids Encouragement Instead of Buying Their Items

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Daughter Penelope Disick's New Fiery Red Hair
Related Posts
'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer

Most Read
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit
Celebrity

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet