Limp Bizkit Tease New Music After Calling Off All 2021 Gigs

The Fred Durst-fronted band promise their brand new songs are coming out in 'rapid succession very soon' before their next studio installment is released.

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Limp Bizkit have cancelled all their upcoming festival gigs, but are promising new music soon.

The "Nookie" hitmakers called off their summer headlining dates earlier this month (Aug21), but on Wednesday (25Aug21) also announced they're nixing scheduled festival shows as well.

An Instagram Story message, on the band's site reads, "To be more clear, as some promoters are a bit behind on keeping you updated. All of our scheduled performances were canceled weeks ago (yes, we are all fine, thank you)."

A rumour did circulate briefly that guitarist Wes Borland had come down with COVID, but lead singer Fred Durst quickly denied it.

The music festivals the band was set to play include Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Virginia, Rebel Rock in Orlando, Florida, and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California.

But they'll be dropping new tracks soon.

"New songs will begin to leak, one after the other in rapid succession very soon," the Instagram Story notes. "Soon thereafter, our new album will be released."

The group's last full-length album was "Gold Cobra" in 2011.

After playing at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Ilinois last month (Jul21), the band pulled the plug on its Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party Edition tour "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans."

"Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded," they told fans.