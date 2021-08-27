 
 

Limp Bizkit Tease New Music After Calling Off All 2021 Gigs

Limp Bizkit Tease New Music After Calling Off All 2021 Gigs
Music

The Fred Durst-fronted band promise their brand new songs are coming out in 'rapid succession very soon' before their next studio installment is released.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Limp Bizkit have cancelled all their upcoming festival gigs, but are promising new music soon.

The "Nookie" hitmakers called off their summer headlining dates earlier this month (Aug21), but on Wednesday (25Aug21) also announced they're nixing scheduled festival shows as well.

An Instagram Story message, on the band's site reads, "To be more clear, as some promoters are a bit behind on keeping you updated. All of our scheduled performances were canceled weeks ago (yes, we are all fine, thank you)."

A rumour did circulate briefly that guitarist Wes Borland had come down with COVID, but lead singer Fred Durst quickly denied it.

The music festivals the band was set to play include Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Virginia, Rebel Rock in Orlando, Florida, and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California.

  See also...

But they'll be dropping new tracks soon.

"New songs will begin to leak, one after the other in rapid succession very soon," the Instagram Story notes. "Soon thereafter, our new album will be released."

The group's last full-length album was "Gold Cobra" in 2011.

After playing at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Ilinois last month (Jul21), the band pulled the plug on its Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party Edition tour "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans."

"Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded," they told fans.

You can share this post!

Elton John Banned by Husband From Displaying Naughty Gift From Ed Sheeran

Sharon Stone 'Thrilled' to Accept Golden Icon Award at 2021 Zurich Film Festival
Related Posts
Fred Durst Denies Wes Borland Has COVID Following Cancellation of Limp Bizkit Concerts

Fred Durst Denies Wes Borland Has COVID Following Cancellation of Limp Bizkit Concerts

Most Read
Kanye West Rebuilds His Childhood Home for Next 'Donda' Listening Party
Music

Kanye West Rebuilds His Childhood Home for Next 'Donda' Listening Party

Insane Clown Posse to Launch Farewell Tour After Violent J Opens Up About Heart Problems

Insane Clown Posse to Launch Farewell Tour After Violent J Opens Up About Heart Problems

Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Y2K-Themed Style in Angst-Filled 'Brutal' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo Flaunts Y2K-Themed Style in Angst-Filled 'Brutal' Music Video

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

Paul McCartney to Share The Beatles' Unrecorded Song in Lyrics Book

Paul McCartney to Share The Beatles' Unrecorded Song in Lyrics Book

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Declares Victory Despite Failing to Block Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Declares Victory Despite Failing to Block Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Phoebe Bridgers Moves Concerts From Indoor to Outdoor for 'Safety' Amid Delta Variant Spike

Phoebe Bridgers Moves Concerts From Indoor to Outdoor for 'Safety' Amid Delta Variant Spike

Future to Host Benefit Concert for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Future to Host Benefit Concert for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Paul Anka Looks Back at Time Michael Jackson Stole Recording of Their Planned Collaboration

Paul Anka Looks Back at Time Michael Jackson Stole Recording of Their Planned Collaboration