Sharon Stone 'Thrilled' to Accept Golden Icon Award at 2021 Zurich Film Festival

WENN/Avalon Movie

The 'Basic Instinct' actress is 'honored' as she has been officially announced to receive the highest accolade at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival in September.

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone will be honoured with the Zurich Film Festival's highest accolade, the Golden Icon Award in September (21).

The 17th edition of the festival takes place 23 Sept - 3 October and the "Basic Instinct" star will be in Zurich to accept the award in person on 25 September.

The glitzy ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese's 1995 movie "Casino" which earned Stone her sole Oscar nomination, reported Variety.

"It is an honor to engage with the global community and celebrate the profound depth of our art," said Stone. "I am thrilled to be recognized in this capacity."

The "Total Recall" star will also conduct a masterclass during which she'll discuss her creative process and career.

Meanwhile, the festival's artistic director Christian Jungen paid tribute to the actress, describing her as an "icon" who has fought "against sexism."

"Sharon Stone is a true icon of the seventh art," he said. "She is a woman that Hitchcock would have loved. Her distinguishing qualities include an irresistible charm, a great human depth, the talent to play a whole range of roles and the ability to captivate an audience like no other."

"At a time when the film business was dominated by men, she stood her ground to fight against sexism and in doing so became a major role model for many women in the film business."

The Zurich Film Festival honor comes a month after Sharon Stone was named one of France's new Commanders of the Order of Arts and Letters at the Cannes Film Festival.