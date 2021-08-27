 
 

Tom Cruise Reveals His 'Most Dangerous Stunt Ever' in 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Empire Magazine
Movie

A behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming seventh 'Mission: Impossible' installment has been revealed to show a jaw-dropping scene deemed the actor's 'most dangerous stunt ever.'

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise has performed the "most dangerous" stunt of his career for his latest film, "Mission: Impossible 7".

The star unveiled the incredible footage - in which he jumps off a cliff on a motorcycle - on Thursday (26Aug21) at entertainment industry convention CinemaCon.

As superspy Ethan Hunt in the action series, Cruise has scaled cliffs in Australia with his bare hands and hung on to the outside of a speeding plane in previous instalments of the film franchise, but the next big stunt is "far and away the most dangerous thing I've attempted," he revealed.

In a video presentation at the convention, which is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the actor and director Christopher McQuarrie shared behind-the-scenes footage of the risky manoeuvre.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing I've attempted; we've been working on this for years," says the actor in the footage. "I wanted to do it since a little kid (sic)."

"The clouds have to be misty, not foggy," McQuarrie said of the ideal conditions for the scene, which was filmed in Norway.

  See also...

The actor, who is famous for doing his own stunts, trained for the feat by skydiving and working on a cycle-jumping course, built especially for the occasion.

"I have to be so good that I don't miss my mark," says Tom.

In the footage screened for convention guests, Cruise barrels down a ramp off a cliff and lets go of the bike mid-air before his parachute is released. McQuarrie's mouth drops as he watches the first take, according to Deadline.

"Tom Cruise just rode a bike off a cliff six times today," says one impressed crewmember.

"The only thing that scares me more is what we've got planned for Mission 8," quipped Christopher, who also directed Tom in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" and "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation".

The seventh film in the series is set for release on 27 May, 2022, which is also the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.

