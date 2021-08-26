 
 

This Is Why Tim McGraw Couldn't Be Angry to Late Father Tug Despite Their Complicated Relationship

This Is Why Tim McGraw Couldn't Be Angry to Late Father Tug Despite Their Complicated Relationship
WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

The country crooner, who didn't know that the late MLB star was his biological dad until he was 11, reveals that people often ask him how they could get along with each other.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tim McGraw has opened up about his complicated relationship with his late father. Revealing that he couldn't be angry at Tug McGraw although the latter did "nothing" during his childhood, the "Highway Don't Care" crooner explained the reason why.

The 54-year-old country star shared his story when sitting down with Esquire for its "What I've Learned" interview. "People ask me, 'How could you have a relationship with your father? You were growing up in nothing. He was a millionaire baseball player. He knew you were there, and he didn't do anything,' " he first recalled.

"But when I found out Tug McGraw was my dad, it gave me something in my little town in Louisiana, something that I would have never reached for," the husband of Faith Hill went on noting. "How could I ever be angry?"

Tim, who thought his stepfather Horace Smith was his biological dad when he was a kid, previously talked about Tug in 2013. "I didn't know he was my dad," he said of the former MLB player when speaking to late Larry King at that time.

  See also...

"I was 11 years old and I was rummaging around in mom's closet and found a birth certificate. I was growing up in Louisiana and my mom was divorced and we were barely getting by," the musician further explained. "My [last] name was Smith. On my birth certificate, McGraw was scratched out and 'Smith' was written in by hand."

While appearing on "Oprah's Master Class" podcast in 2018, Tim recalled, "I met Tug the first time when I was 11, and it was just a quick sort of lunch and then seeing him play the game." He continued, "It certainly wasn't an acknowledgement that he was my father."

Claiming that his late dad "begged" his mom to drive him to Houston in the following year to watch his game, Tim elaborated, "She borrowed a car and we drove to Houston and he was playing at the Astrodome." The singer then detailed, "He'd left tickets for us 'cause she'd gotten in contact with his lawyer, I think, and his lawyer had said he'll leave tickets for you. We go to the Astrodome, we walk in, and they're warming up and he's down on the field."

"He always did this thing where a player would hit balls with a Fungo bat and hit it up in the air and he would catch 'em behind his back. So, he was doing that and I started yelling at him and then he wouldn't look at me. So, I spent 30 minutes trying to get this attention and he wouldn't look at me. So, I went and sat back down," Tim went on. "And then I never saw him again until I was 18."

You can share this post!

'DWTS' Alum Peta Murgatroyd 'F**king Hate' Herself for Not Texting Serge Onik Before His Death
Related Posts
Tim McGraw 'Incredibly Proud' After Daughter Graduates From Stanford University

Tim McGraw 'Incredibly Proud' After Daughter Graduates From Stanford University

Tim McGraw Offers Parenting Advice to New Dad Garrett Hedlund

Tim McGraw Offers Parenting Advice to New Dad Garrett Hedlund

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Garrett Hedlund Spills How Tim McGraw Became Godfather to His Child With Emma Roberts

Garrett Hedlund Spills How Tim McGraw Became Godfather to His Child With Emma Roberts

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign