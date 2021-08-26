 
 

Whoopi Goldberg Feels Truth Does Not Seem to Matter in Cancel Culture

Whoopi Goldberg Feels Truth Does Not Seem to Matter in Cancel Culture
Instagram
Celebrity

When reflecting on how her career stalled following an alleged joke about then U.S. President George W. Bush., 'The View' host explains how her situation back then was different to nowadays.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg has slammed cancel culture, insisting "the truth doesn't seem to matter as much these days."

The comedienne and presenter found herself hitting headlines back in 2004 following an alleged joke about then U.S. President George W. Bush. During an interview with Variety, Whoopi reflected on how her career stalled following the controversy and was asked whether or not she thought she was "canceled" at the time - the word used to describe social media and press members denouncing public figures in response to offensive or insensitive behavior.

  See also...

Answering, Whoopi replied, "No. I would describe that situation as a lot of people covering their backsides because the joke was never about him. But no one ever stood up and said, 'Hey, here's what actually happened.' And they put it in the newspaper. And you notice, they'd never seen what I exactly said, or what I said at all. But all somebody has to do is say you said it. I feel like the truth doesn't seem to matter as much these days."

Whoopi, who was speaking when accepting the annual International Icon gong at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Tuesday, August 24, added of cancel culture, "Because there is cancel culture, people will call or text and say 'I'm not buying your product. This is who you have talking about your product, me and my five million followers - if you keep her - we're not going to buy your car, or we're not going to buy your shampoo or we're not going to buy your toothbrush or we're not going to buy your Pampers.' "

Whoopi was given another chance in the industry when she was hired as a host on "The View" five years later. "Lucky for me, Barbara Walters offered me a job and said, 'Hey, would you like to do this?' And I was like, 'You know, I'm not in favor in the general public.' She said, 'You'll be perfect,' " Whoopi smiled.

You can share this post!

Gene Simmons Sincerely Apologizes to David Lee Roth for 'Past His Prime' Remarks

R. Kelly's Live-In Girlfriend Confessed to Being Coached on What to Say for Gayle King Interview
Related Posts
Whoopi Goldberg and Zendaya Lauded at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2021

Whoopi Goldberg and Zendaya Lauded at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2021

Whoopi Goldberg Writing Superhero Movie About 'Old Black Woman'

Whoopi Goldberg Writing Superhero Movie About 'Old Black Woman'

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian

Whoopi Goldberg 'Working Diligently' to Get 'Sister Act' Cast Back for Third Movie

Whoopi Goldberg 'Working Diligently' to Get 'Sister Act' Cast Back for Third Movie

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles