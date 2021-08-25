'Matrix 4' Gets Official Title, Unleashes First Trailer at CinemaCon

Warner Bros. Movie

During its presentation at the gathering in Las Vegas, Warner Bros. announces the new and fourth installment of the sci-fi action film series is called 'The Matrix: Resurrections'.

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - The official title of "Matrix 4" has finally been revealed. During its presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 24, Warner Bros. announced the new and fourth installment of the sci-fi action film franchise is called "The Matrix: Resurrections".

As part of the panel, WB also presented the first trailer of the movie. The video opens with Keanu Reeves' Neo, going by his pre-Matrix name Thomas Anderson, speaking with his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. "Am I crazy?" Neo asks, to which Harris' character replies, "We don't use that word in here."

It appears that Neo is trapped in a humdrum world, much like his first self in the 1999 movie, but he's not getting his surroundings yet. He later meets Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity in a cafe, but the two don't seem to remember each other.

The next scene shows Neo taking pills and looking at himself in the mirror as Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" plays. Blue pills spill into the sink and Neo sees a vision of himself turning into an old man in the mirror. A younger Morpheus tells Neo, "Time to fly," and hands him a red pill, while a blue-haired woman tells Neo that if he wants the truth, he'll have to follow her.

It's then followed by a bunch of actions, with a lot of jumping, mid-air twisting, slow-motion martial arts and gravity-defying acrobatics. There's a look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's new character having a fight with Neo, leading to an energy explosion.

"After all these years to be going back to where it all started… back to the Matrix," says Jonathan Groff's character, another new face in the franchise, as the trailer comes to an end.

There's no word on when the trailer will be available online. Meanwhile, the movie is slated to hit theaters and stream on HBO Max simultaneously starting from December 22. Lana Wachowski directed the film, which also features Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci among others.