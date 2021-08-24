 
 

Brooke Shields Has Mixed Feeling About Sending Daughter Off to College

Brooke Shields Has Mixed Feeling About Sending Daughter Off to College
Instagram
Celebrity

Alongside a series of photos and videos from their trip to campus, the former 'Suddenly Susan' star praises 'unique and extraordinary' 18-year-old Rowan for 'spreading her wings.'

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brooke Shields was "so proud" as she sent her 18-year-old daughter off to college. The 56-year-old star took to Instagram over the weekend (August 21 to 22) to document Rowan's move into college, praising her daughter for "spreading her wings."

Brooke - who has Rowan and Grier, 15, with husband Chris Henchy - wrote alongside a series of photos and videos from their trip to campus, "My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW! [sic]"

Brooke's Instagram post featured a video clip of the family driving away from the campus, before Brooke turned the camera towards herself and revealed that she had tears in her eyes.

Elsewhere, one of the photographs shows a visibly-emotional Brooke embracing her daughter before she prepares to leave the campus and head home.

  See also...

Earlier this year, Brooke discussed the challenge of raising teenage daughters, admitting she craves their approval. "I am surprised by how much their approval in everything matters to me," she said. "I don't remember my mom needing my approval as much as I needed my mom's approval - she was just a god to me."

"So I watch my girls, and I have to really be careful that I am not so needy of them, because they're going to say 'I hate you,' and they don't really mean it, but they do at that moment."

Brooke also admitted she worries about pushing them away by being too "needy and clingy."

"I have to remind myself I'm their mother, it's OK, and tell myself 'They love you, don't get needy and clingy, because you're going to push them away,' " she mused.

You can share this post!

Nicole Kidman Claims Having Children Help Her Cope With Frustration Over Hollywood Ageists

Jana Kramer Appears to Shade Ex Mike Caussin After He's Seen With New Woman
Related Posts
Brooke Shields Admits Recovery Can Be 'Very Frustrating' as She Suffers Another Setback

Brooke Shields Admits Recovery Can Be 'Very Frustrating' as She Suffers Another Setback

Brooke Shields Proudly Flaunts Leg Injury Scar After Daughters Helped Her to Love Her Body

Brooke Shields Proudly Flaunts Leg Injury Scar After Daughters Helped Her to Love Her Body

Brooke Shields Narrowly Escaped Serious Head Injury in Gym Accident

Brooke Shields Narrowly Escaped Serious Head Injury in Gym Accident

Brooke Shields Shocked by Feeling of Helplessness She Had During Broken Femur Recovery

Brooke Shields Shocked by Feeling of Helplessness She Had During Broken Femur Recovery

Most Read
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood
Celebrity

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropped by Nutrition Company After Blasting Anti-Maskers

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Ten Celebrities Who Are Blessed With Rainbow Babies After Traumatic Miscarriages

Ten Celebrities Who Are Blessed With Rainbow Babies After Traumatic Miscarriages

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated