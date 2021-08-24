Brooke Shields Has Mixed Feeling About Sending Daughter Off to College

Instagram Celebrity

Alongside a series of photos and videos from their trip to campus, the former 'Suddenly Susan' star praises 'unique and extraordinary' 18-year-old Rowan for 'spreading her wings.'

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brooke Shields was "so proud" as she sent her 18-year-old daughter off to college. The 56-year-old star took to Instagram over the weekend (August 21 to 22) to document Rowan's move into college, praising her daughter for "spreading her wings."

Brooke - who has Rowan and Grier, 15, with husband Chris Henchy - wrote alongside a series of photos and videos from their trip to campus, "My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW! [sic]"

Brooke's Instagram post featured a video clip of the family driving away from the campus, before Brooke turned the camera towards herself and revealed that she had tears in her eyes.

Elsewhere, one of the photographs shows a visibly-emotional Brooke embracing her daughter before she prepares to leave the campus and head home.

Earlier this year, Brooke discussed the challenge of raising teenage daughters, admitting she craves their approval. "I am surprised by how much their approval in everything matters to me," she said. "I don't remember my mom needing my approval as much as I needed my mom's approval - she was just a god to me."

"So I watch my girls, and I have to really be careful that I am not so needy of them, because they're going to say 'I hate you,' and they don't really mean it, but they do at that moment."

Brooke also admitted she worries about pushing them away by being too "needy and clingy."

"I have to remind myself I'm their mother, it's OK, and tell myself 'They love you, don't get needy and clingy, because you're going to push them away,' " she mused.